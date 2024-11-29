WATCH: Purdue's Myles Colvin Opens Game with Steal, Breakaway Dunk vs. Ole Miss
Myles Colvin started off the Rady Children's Invitational Championship Game in impressive fashion. The Purdue sophomore came up with a steal and breakaway dunk just 10 seconds into Friday's game against Ole Miss.
Colvin, making his third consecutive start this season, has improved dramatically on the defensive end this season. He showed that off on the first possession, coming up with a steal and racing down to the other end of the floor for a fastbreak slam.
Talk about starting off on the right foot.
Colvin has embraced a more defensive role for Purdue, which has helped him earn a starting spot for the Boilermakers. This time, his effort on the defensive end led to an easy two points.
Colvin's steal and breakaway dunk was just his first basket early in the game. He also knocked down a 3-pointer to help give Purdue an early 5-0 advantage on Ole Miss.
This season, Colvin is averaging 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers are trying to win the Rady Children's Invitational and bring another Feast Week title back to West Lafayette.
