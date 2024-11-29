Point Spread: No. 13 Boilermakers Favored to Win San Diego Tourney over No. 25 Ole Miss
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — By design, Purdue has faced a very difficult nonconference schedule in November, and it culminates in San Diego this weekend in the Rady Children's Invitational with a loaded four-team field.
How good is it? Well, the four teams — Purdue, N.C,. State, Ole Miss and BYU — arrived here with a combined 20-1 record, and Purdue had the only loss. That's a heck of a field.
The No. 13-ranked Boilers made it through the semifinals on Thursday with a 71-61 win over N.C. State, the program they beat in the national semifinals at the NCAA Final Four in April. Now they get unbeaten and No. 25-ranked Ole Miss in the finals on Fricay. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET. (For information on how to watch, see the link below.)
The oddsmakers at the FanDuel.com gambling website think Purdue will take the title. They have the Boilermakers as a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 145.5.
Here's everything you need to know on the numbers for this game.
Purdue by the numbers
- Purdue overall record: 6-1
Purdue overall vs. spread: 4-3
- Purdue home record: 5-0
Purdue home vs. spread: 3-2
- Purdue road record: 0-1
Purdue road vs spread: 0-1
- Purdue neutral court record: 1-0
Purdue neutral court vs spread: 1-0
- Purdue record as favorite: 5-0
Purdue vs. spread as favorite: 3-2
- Purdue record as underdog: 1-1
Purdue vs. spread as underdog: 1-1
- Purdue over total: 2
Purdue under total: 5
Purdue results vs. spread this season
Here's what the Purdue Boilermakers have done so far this season:
- Nov. 4 (Monday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (163) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (122) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11 (Monday): No. 13 Purdue defeated Yale 92-84 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (165) went under the 166.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 19 (Tuesday): No. 6 Purdue lost to No. 15 Marquette 76-58 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (134) went under the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 23 (Saturday): No. 6 Purdue defeated Marshall 80-45 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (125) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 28 (Thursday): No. 13 Purdue defeated N.C. State 71-61 in San Diego as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (132) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 6-1.
Ole Miss results vs. spread this season
Here's what the Ole Miss Rebels have done so far this season. They are 6-0 overall and have covered the point spread in four of six games. They have gone over the over/under total in four of six games.
- Nov. 4 (Monday): No. 24 Ole Miss defeated Long Island University 90-60 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (150) went over the 148.5 total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): No. 24 Ole Miss defeated Grambling 66-64 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (130) went under the 142.5-point over/under number. Record: 2-0
- Nov. 12 (Tuesday): No. 25 Ole Miss defeated South Alabama 64-54 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (118) went under the 144.5-point over/under number. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 16 (Saturday): No. 25 Ole Miss defeated Colorado State 84-69 in Southhaven, Miss. as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (155) went over the 141.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 21 (Thursday): No. 25 Ole Miss defeated Oral Roberts 100-68 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (168) went over the 149.5-point over/under number. Record: 5-0.
- Nov. 28 (Thursday): No. 25 Ole Miss defeated BYU 96-85 in overtime in San Diego as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (181) went over the 153.5-point over/under number. Record: 6-0.
