Point Spread: No. 13 Boilermakers Favored to Win San Diego Tourney over No. 25 Ole Miss

Purdue's difficult nonconference schedule continues on Friday when it takes on No. 25 Ole Miss in the finals of the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego. Here's the latest on the point spread, which is tight, and a good history vs. the number for both teams.

Tom Brew

Purdue coach Matt Painter (left) talks with guard Fletcher Loyer during the Boilermakers' game at Marquette last week.
Purdue coach Matt Painter (left) talks with guard Fletcher Loyer during the Boilermakers' game at Marquette last week. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — By design, Purdue has faced a very difficult nonconference schedule in November, and it culminates in San Diego this weekend in the Rady Children's Invitational with a loaded four-team field.

How good is it? Well, the four teams — Purdue, N.C,. State, Ole Miss and BYU — arrived here with a combined 20-1 record, and Purdue had the only loss. That's a heck of a field.

The No. 13-ranked Boilers made it through the semifinals on Thursday with a 71-61 win over N.C. State, the program they beat in the national semifinals at the NCAA Final Four in April. Now they get unbeaten and No. 25-ranked Ole Miss in the finals on Fricay. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET. (For information on how to watch, see the link below.)

The oddsmakers at the FanDuel.com gambling website think Purdue will take the title. They have the Boilermakers as a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 145.5.

Here's everything you need to know on the numbers for this game.

Purdue by the numbers

  • Purdue overall record: 6-1
    Purdue overall vs. spread: 4-3
  • Purdue home record: 5-0
    Purdue home vs. spread: 3-2
  • Purdue road record: 0-1
    Purdue road vs spread: 0-1
  • Purdue neutral court record: 1-0
    Purdue neutral court vs spread: 1-0
  • Purdue record as favorite: 5-0
    Purdue vs. spread as favorite: 3-2
  • Purdue record as underdog: 1-1
    Purdue vs. spread as underdog: 1-1
  • Purdue over total: 2
    Purdue under total: 5

Purdue results vs. spread this season

Here's what the Purdue Boilermakers have done so far this season:

  • Nov. 4 (Monday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (163) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
  • Nov. 8 (Friday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (122) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
  • Nov. 11 (Monday): No. 13 Purdue defeated Yale 92-84 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 3-0.
  • Nov. 15 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (165) went under the 166.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-0.
  • Nov. 19 (Tuesday): No. 6 Purdue lost to No. 15 Marquette 76-58 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (134) went under the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-1.
  • Nov. 23 (Saturday): No. 6 Purdue defeated Marshall 80-45 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (125) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 5-1.
  • Nov. 28 (Thursday): No. 13 Purdue defeated N.C. State 71-61 in San Diego as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (132) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 6-1.

Ole Miss results vs. spread this season

Here's what the Ole Miss Rebels have done so far this season. They are 6-0 overall and have covered the point spread in four of six games. They have gone over the over/under total in four of six games.

  • Nov. 4 (Monday): No. 24 Ole Miss defeated Long Island University 90-60 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (150) went over the 148.5 total. Record: 1-0.
  • Nov. 8 (Friday):  No. 24 Ole Miss defeated Grambling 66-64 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (130) went under the 142.5-point over/under number. Record: 2-0
  • Nov. 12 (Tuesday):  No. 25 Ole Miss defeated South Alabama 64-54 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (118) went under the 144.5-point over/under number. Record: 3-0.
  • Nov. 16 (Saturday): No. 25 Ole Miss defeated Colorado State 84-69 in Southhaven, Miss. as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (155) went over the 141.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-0.
  • Nov. 21 (Thursday):  No. 25 Ole Miss defeated Oral Roberts 100-68 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (168) went over the 149.5-point over/under number. Record: 5-0.
  • Nov. 28 (Thursday):  No. 25 Ole Miss defeated BYU 96-85 in overtime in San Diego as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (181) went over the 153.5-point over/under number. Record: 6-0.

Tom Brew
