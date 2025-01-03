WATCH: Purdue's Fletcher Loyer All Smiles After Banking in Ridiculous 3-Pointer
Sometimes, it's just your night. That was the case for Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer in Thursday night's 81-61 win over Minnesota at Williams Arena. The junior finished the night with a game-high 24 points, but it was his final shot of the night that had everyone talking.
With time expiring on the shot clock and less than a minute to play, Loyer found himself trapped with the basketball near the sideline. With no other Boilermakers around him, the sharp-shooting guard decided to heave the ball to the basket.
Somehow, the ball banked off the glass and found the bottom of the net. After seeing it go through the hoop, Loyer was all smiles with his teammates.
Fittingly, that was the 150th career 3-pointer of Loyer's career at Purdue.
That's what happens when you're virtually unstoppable from the floor — and Loyer certainly was on Thursday night. He made eight-of-10 shot from the floor, which included four-of-six from behind the 3-point line. Loyer also made all four of his free throw attempts in the win.
Loyer has hit a number of tough shots throughout his career. The one he made on Thursday night might have had the highest degree of difficulty, though.
PURDUE GETS FIRST ROAD WIN: Purdue outscored Minnesota by 19 points in the second half and picked up an 81-61 win at Williams Arena. It was the first road win of the year for the Boilers. CLICK HERE
SMITH JOINS ELITE PURDUE COMPANY: Thursday night, Braden Smith became just the second player in Purdue history (Bruce Parkinson) to account for 1,000 points, 500 assists and 400 rebounds in his career. CLICK HERE
SMITH HITS 1,000 POINTS: Braden Smith officially joined Purdue's 1,000 point club in Thursday night's Big Ten game against Minnesota. He entered the game needing just three points to reach the milestone. CLICK HERE