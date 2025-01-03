Braden Smith Joins Exclusive Purdue Company by Hitting New Career Milestone
Not only is Braden Smith the newest member of Purdue's 1,000-point club, the junior guard also made history on Thursday night. He became just the second Boilermaker in program history to hit 1,000 points, dish out 500 assists and grab 400 rebounds in a career.
Smith became just the second Purdue player with that achievement in Thursday night's Big Ten game against Minnesota. He entered the contest with 997 points, needing just three points to reach 1,000 for his career.
The junior guard knocked down a deep 3-pointer with the shot clock expiring for his 1,000th career point.
Smith also had 557 assists and 433 rebounds entering the game against the Golden Gophers. It took the guard just 88 games to reach those career totals.
Bruce Parkinson, a three-time All-Big Ten selection who played at Purdue from 1973-77, is the only other player in program history to hit those numbers. He ended his career in West Lafayette with 1,224 points, 690 assists and 476 rebounds.
Smith is on pace to surpass all of those totals.
Since his arrival on campus before the 2022-23 season, Smith has been a do-it-all point guard for the Boilermakers, proving himself as an elite passer, a willing rebounder and a capable scorer. His success in the first two years of his career at Purdue is a big reason why he was selected as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.
Entering Thursday's contest against Minnesota, Smith was averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
In addition to become a 1,000-point scorer, Smith is also closing in on second place among Purdue's all-time assist leaders. He came into the game against the Golden Gophers with 557 assists, needing 16 to pass Brian Walker for the No. 2 spot.
