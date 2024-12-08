WATCH: Purdue's Braden Smith Brings Mackey Arena to Its Feet With Incredible Sequence
Purdue found itself in need of a spark early in the second half in Sunday's Big Ten game against Maryland. Leave it to Braden Smith to get his team going.
Trailing the Terrapins 40-34 less than three minutes into the second half, Purdue needed someone to inject a little bit of life into the team. Junior guard Fletcher Loyer got it going, making a big 3-pointer to close the gap to just one possession.
On Maryland's next trip down the floor, Smith — who stands all of 6-foot — came up with a huge block. Just moments later, he knocked down a triple to tie the game at 40-40. It brought the Mackey Arena crowd to its feet.
Smith has been outstanding for the Boilermakers through the first nine games of the 2024-25 season. He entered Sunday's game averaging 12.0 points, 8.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
Sometimes, you just need your veteran leaders to make plays. That's what Smith was able to do on Sunday at Mackey Arena.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
MYLES COLVIN DUNK: Myles Colvin got Purdue's day started on the scoreboard with an impressive putback dunk against Maryland. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-MARYLAND POINT SPREAD: Home teams are dominating so far in Big Ten conference games, and Purdue knows all about that. They've got an interesting matchup with Maryland on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Here's the latest on the point spread, with a great history vs. the number on both teams. Lots of interesting stuff. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH: Purdue hosts Maryland on Sunday in its first Big Ten home game of the season. Stats, key players, television and radio information and more. CLICK HERE