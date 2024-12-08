Point Spread: Purdue Modest Favorite in Big Ten Home Opener vs. Maryland
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's no surprise that the first trend popping out of the start of the BigTen conference season is that home teams are dominating. That's good news for Purdue, who's back inside Mackey Arena on Sunday to take on Maryland.
It's safe to say that No. 8 Purdue — the league's only top-10 team — had one of the worst performances in the conference so far, getting drilled at Penn State 81-70 on Thursday in a game that wasn't nearly that close. They were down 16 at the half and 27 late in the game.
Maryland (8-1) might have had the most impressive performance so far. They crushed Ohio State 83-59, led by 33 at the half and as much as 40 in the second half.
Despite those two dramatically different showings, it's Purdue that's actually favored in Sunday's Noon ET showdown with the Terrapins. According to the folks at the FanDuel.com gambling website, Purdue is a 4.5-point favorite. The over-under is 143.5.
There have been 12 Big Ten games so far and the home team is 8-4. Purdue lost on the road, as did No. 19 Illinois, falling at Northwestern. The best road win so far came from Michigan, who upset No. 11 Wisconsin in Madison.
Purdue is 6-1 at Mackey against Maryland since they joined the league in 2014, but the games are always close. During this six-game winning streak at home, the Boilermakers' average marging of victory is just 3.5 points. That's worth remembering on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know about the Boilermakers and Terrapins this season:
Purdue by the numbers
- Purdue overall record: 7-2
Purdue overall vs. spread: 4-5
- Purdue home record: 5-0
Purdue home vs. spread: 3-2
- Purdue road record: 0-2
Purdue road vs spread: 0-2
- Purdue neutral court record: 2-0
Purdue neutral court vs spread: 1-1
- Purdue record as favorite: 6-0
Purdue vs. spread as favorite: 3-3
- Purdue record as underdog: 1-2
Purdue vs. spread as underdog: 1-2
- Purdue over total: 4
Purdue under total: 5
Purdue results vs. spread this season
Here's what the Purdue Boilermakers have done so far this season:
- Nov. 4 (Monday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (163) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (122) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11 (Monday): No. 13 Purdue defeated Yale 92-84 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (165) went under the 166.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 19 (Tuesday): No. 6 Purdue lost to No. 15 Marquette 76-58 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (134) went under the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 23 (Saturday): No. 6 Purdue defeated Marshall 80-45 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (125) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 28 (Thursday): No. 13 Purdue defeated N.C. State 71-61 in San Diego as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (132) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Nov. 29 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 23 Ole Miss 80-78 in San Diego as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (158) went over the 145.5-point over/under total. Record: 7-1.
- Dec. 5 (Thursday): No. 8 Purdue lost to Penn State 81-70 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (151) went over the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 7-2.
Maryland results vs. spread this season
Maryland is 8-1 overall and is 6-3 against the point spread. They have gone over on the over/under line five times in nine games. This is their first true road game after playing seven at home and a neutral site game against Villanova in Newark N.J.
Here's what the Maryland Terrapins have done so far this season.
- Nov. 4: Maryland defeated Manhattan 79-49 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (128) went under the 132.5 total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8: Maryland defeated Mount St. Mary's 86-52 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (138) went over the 136.5 total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11: Maryland defeated Florida A&M 84-53 at home as a 30.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (137) went under the 140.5 total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15: Maryland lost to No. 15 Marquette 78-74 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (152) went under the 147.5 total. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 19: Maryland defeated Canisius 108-37 at home as a 32.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (145) went over the 138.5 total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 24: Maryland defeated Villanova 76-75 in Newark, N.J. as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (151) went over the 139.5 total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 27: Maryland defeated Bucknell 91-67 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (158) went over the 141.5 total. Record: 6-1.
- Dec. 1: Maryland defeated Alcorn State 96-58 at home as a 34.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (154) went over the 139.5 total. Record: 7-1.
- Dec. 4: Maryland defeated Ohio State 83-59 at home as a 34.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (142) went under the 145.5 total. Record: 8-1.
