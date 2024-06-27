WATCH: Zach Edey's Purdue Teammates Celebrate NBA Draft Selection
Rather than make the trip to Brooklyn, N.Y. for the 2024 NBA Draft, Zach Edey made the decision to spend the evening with some of his closest friends, family and teammates. So, when the Memphis Grizzlies selected the 7-foot-4 center on Wednesday night, the reaction surrounding him was one of excitement.
In a video posted by Purdue basketball's social media team, Edey is surrounded by teammates Mason Gillis, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones, Caleb Furst and others. His mother, Julia, is also present.
Edey was selected No. 9 overall, beginning his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies. The reaction after the pick was announced was priceless.
What an awesome seen.
Edey was a two-time National Player of the Year at Purdue, receiving the award in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024. He was the first player to accomplish that feat since Virginia's Ralph Sampson claimed the award in three consecutive seasons from 1981-83.
An under-recruited prospect out of high school, Edey transformed from a role player into one of the most dominant athletes ever in college basketball. As a senior in the 2023-24 season, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game.
Edey led the Boilermakers to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles (2023, 2024), a Big Ten Tournament championship (2023) and a trip to the National Championship Game (2024), the program's first since 1969.
After a dominating college career, Edey is now heading to Memphis, where he hopes to carve out a role for himself at the next level. It's pretty clear to see he's going to receive a ton of support during his journey.
