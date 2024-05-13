WATCH: Zach Edey Shows Off Major Range During 2024 NBA Scouting Combine
Zach Edey is already turning some heads at the NBA Scouting Combine. It's not his 7-foot-4 height doing it, either. Instead, it's his impressive jump shot range that's standing out during workouts.
Edey hit the floor at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Monday, doing a number of drills in front of NBA scouts in an effort to improve his draft stock. The two-time Naismith National Player of the Year showed off great range during drills — something we didn't see much of during his time at Purdue.
Videos surfaced of Edey's jump shot during the scouting combine on Monday. Needless to say, it doesn't look like that part is lacking from his game.
In addition to shooting from behind the 3-point line, Edey also showcased his ability to hit shots while moving, as well knock down pull-up jumpers. For someone who never played that style in college, it's incredibly smooth.
Edey finished his workout hitting 60% (18-of-30) of his shots off the dribble. For his group, that ranked second, behind only UConn's Donovan Clingan, who shot 63.3% (19-of-30).
Obviously, Edey is running through drills without a defender. That makes a difference. But the fact that he's shown solid range and the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter is a great sign. It could seriously boost his draft stock moving forward.
Edey helped lead the Boilermakers to back-to-back regular season Big Ten titles in 2023 and 2024. He guided Purdue to its first Final Four since 1980, averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game during his senior season.
In its most recent mock draft, ESPN has projected Edey going No. 15 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Miami Heat.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
- STEFANOVIC PLAYING FOR MEN OF MACKEY: Former Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is "coming out of retirement" to play for Men of Mackey during the 2024 TBT. He made the announcement on Monday. CLICK HERE
- PAINTER PRAISES CALEB FURST: Caleb Furst made a huge sacrifice for the Boilermakers last season. Matt Painter praised the forward's attitude and hopes Furst can have a great senior season at Purdue. CLICK HERE
- EDEY THROWS OUT FIRST PITCH AT WRIGLEY: Purdue superstar Zach Edey made his way to Wrigley Field on Monday night to throw out the first pitch before a game between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE