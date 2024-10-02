WATCH: Zach Edey Shows Off Smooth 3-Point Stroke in Grizzlies Practice
Zach Edey might be a legitimate 3-point option for the Memphis Grizzlies by the time the 2024-25 NBA season tips off. The former Purdue superstar was showing off his smooth stroke from long distance during a recent practice.
In a video posted by Matt Infield of Action News 5, Edey knocked down six-of-seven shots from the corner — and did it with relative ease. No, he wasn't doing it with a defender in his face, but his ability to shoot from range was a major concern about his came entering the NBA.
Clearly, Edey has been working on his touch from behind the 3-point line. It's paying off in a big way.
Edey was a dominant post player during his four seasons at Purdue. The 7-foot-4 center averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest as a senior in West Lafayette, leading the Boilermakers to a 34-5 record, a second straight Big Ten title and a trip to the National Championship Game.
After winning National Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons, Edey was selected No. 9 overall by the Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA Draft. He's already drawing major compliments from his teammates.
"Definitely Rookie of the Year. I think easy, too," Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant said in a video posted by Infield of Action News 5. "It was definitely — I wouldn't say a surprise for me, obviously, seeing how he dominated college. But coming into the workout, he came in and he was ready to work.
"Obviously, my summer workouts would be pretty much what I call boot camp. So for him coming in, saying he wants to work out with me and getting through the workout throughout the whole week, it was big time for him."
Edey and Memphis begin the preseason on Monday, Oct. 7 when they play the Dallas Mavericks.
