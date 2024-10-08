WATCH: Zach Edey Throws Down Lob From Ja Morant in Grizzlies Preseason Opener
The NBA may not be prepared to handle the combination of Ja Morant and Zach Edey. The Memphis Grizzlies duo gave fans a glimpse of what they've been working on during the offseason in their preseason opener on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks.
Early in the second quarter, Morant drove to the basket, drawing in three Dallas defenders. When Edey realized he had an open lane to the basket, he got to the hoop and Morant got him a lob pass for an easy slam.
It was a thing a beauty. Below is the clip from Monday night's preseason game:
Edey, who was selected by Memphis with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had some doubters when he entered the league. Many wondered if he was versatile and athletic enough to survive at the professional level.
Yes, I know it's only one preseason game, but his athleticism appears to fit right in.
Edey was a two-time National Player of the Year at Purdue, winning the award in 2023 and 2024. He rounded out his career in West Lafayette by averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He left as the program's all-time leading rebounder and scorer.
It looks like the 7-foot-4 rookie is ready to leave his mark on the NBA, too.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
ZACH EDEY DANCE MOVES: The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun with Zach Edey during open practice on Sunday, having the 7-foot-4 rookie show off his dance moves at center court. CLICK HERE
BRADEN SMITH FOCUSED ON FINAL FOUR: Braden Smith was selected as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, but the Purdue's focus is on winning another Big Ten title and returning to the Final Four. CLICK HERE
CALEB FURST FEATURE STORY: Caleb Furst started in 33 games in his first two seasons at Purdue. He took on a reduced role last season, putting the team above the individual. Now, he's ready to help the Boilers win again. CLICK HERE
MATT PAINTER TALKS TRANSFER PORTAL: Matt Painter continues to recruit, develop and retain his players at Purdue. Will he ever have to utilize the transfer portal? Only when it becomes necessary. CLICK HERE