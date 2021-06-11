Snider Offensive Lineman DJ Moore Schedules Official Visit With Purdue Football

Snider High School offensive lineman DJ Moore is a 2022 prospect and will have an official visit with Purdue football on June 25-27. The rising senior is a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked player at his position in the country.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — DJ Moore, a 2022 interior offensive lineman from Snider High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will come to campus for an official visit on June 25-27. Moore is a rising senior and a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com.

Moore is the seventh-ranked prospect in Indiana from the 2022 class and is ninth at his position in the country. He has risen seven spots in the national rankings since March.

On April 17, Moore announced via Twitter that he will narrow his college choices to a new top five in the near future. He currently holds offers from Purdue, Indiana, Arizona State, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound lineman also has an official visit scheduled with the Hoosiers on June 18. He unofficially visited Purdue on June 5. Moore has also unofficially visited Cincinnati and Indiana in the past two years.

Moore posted highlights of his junior season at Snider via Hudl. To check out the video, CLICK HERE.

