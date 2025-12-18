Latest Bracketology Projection Sends Purdue Far From Home For Regional Rounds

Purdue is always shooting for the best seed possible in the NCAA Tournament. This year, the Boilermakers would really like to nab that top overall spot for March Madness, as it would present an incredibly favorable path to the Final Four — at least in terms of location.

Right now, though, ESPN's latest Bracketology projection from Joe Lunardi sends the Boilermakers to California for the regional rounds (Sweet 16 and Elite Eight). These updates came earlier this week, as Purdue sits at 10-1 on the season.

Lunardi has tabbed Purdue as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament, as things currently stand. He has Matt Painter's team listed in the West Regional, which would be held in San Jose, Calif. That is the furthest regional location from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Regional locations for this year's NCAA Tournament are Chicago (Midwest), San Jose (West), Houston (South), and Washington, D.C. (East).

Here's a look at each of the top four seeds, per ESPN's latest updates:

Regional #1 seed #2 seed #3 seed #4 seed Midwest Michigan Gonzaga Vanderbilt Kansas South Iowa State BYU Michigan State Illinois West Arizona Purdue Louisville Arkansas East Duke UConn Alabama Houston

The good news? St. Louis is still listed as the site for Purdue's first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. So, the Boilermakers would have some level of home-court advantage in those first two games of March Madness.

However, securing the top overall seed would put Purdue in a prime position to make a deep run. Not only would the Boilermakers have proven they are one of the best teams in the country, but they would play the first two rounds in St. Louis and would head to Chicago for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds.

Indianapolis is the host city for the Final Four this year. All of Purdue's stops would be within 270 miles of campus.

There is a lot of basketball to be played, and Purdue has plenty of opportunities to improve its situation as the year progresses. It's interesting to see where the Boilermakers are currently projected.

Purdue and high seeds

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) warms up | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Over the last eight seasons, Purdue has put itself in excellent positions to make deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers have been a four seed or higher in each of the last March Madness tournaments, not counting the 2019-20 season when the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Because it plays a tough non-conference schedule and lives in the Big Ten, Purdue is regularly seeded among the top 16 teams in the country. In that stretch, the Boilers have been to the Sweet 16 six times, the Elite Eight twice, and the National Championship Game once.

This year, Purdue is hoping to put itself in that same type of situation so it can make a deep tournament run again.

