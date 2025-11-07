What is the Status of Trey Kaufman-Renn for Purdue's Matchup vs. Oakland?
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's a possibility that Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn misses a second straight game. The senior All-Big Ten forward was listed as questionable for Friday night's game against Oakland, per the Big Ten availability report. He is considered a "game-time decision."
Kaufman-Renn did not play in Purdue's season opener against Evansville on Tuesday night. He is dealing with a hip pointer and a sore back.
Although Kaufman-Renn could miss the first two games of the season, head coach Matt Painter doesn't consider the forward's injury to be a cause for concern. He doesn't believe it will be a long-term issue.
"He practiced [Monday], and at the end, a hip pointer started bothering him," Painter said after Purdue's 82-51 win over Evansville. "He tried to go [Tuesday]. So, we'll get some tests done and kind of see where he is. I don't expect him to be out [long]. He might miss Friday, but I don't expect him to be out a long time, if at all."
Kaufman-Renn was an All-Big Ten selection last season, averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers. He was named to the Naismith National Player of the Year preseason watch list and was a preseason All-Big Ten pick.
On Tuesday night, the Boilermakers inserted Jack Benter into the starting four spot in place of Kaufman-Renn. The redshirt freshman delivered in a big way, scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out two assists during his time on the floor.
Kaufman-Renn's shoes are awfully big to fill, but Benter held his own when he was on the floor against Evansville. If he's called upon again on Friday night, he'll be more than ready for the opportunity.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
