What is Purdue Basketball's Primary Focus in Early Stages of Summer Practice?

It feels like it's been decades since Purdue has been in this type of situation heading into an offseason. With so much production from the past four years now gone, the Boilermakers are turning to a new chapter of the program.

Where does it all start?

Fortunately, this isn't Matt Painter's first rodeo. He's been the head coach in West Lafayette for more than two decades and has plenty of experience in these situations. Several questions might be circling the 2026-27 team, but that's not really something he's worried about right now.

"You just work on the pillars of the game — taking care of the basketball, guarding the basketball, rebounding the basketball," Painter said following an early summer practice. "And really, you just go from there."

This is an interesting spot for Purdue, because the roster wasn't completely overhauled in the offseason. The Boilermakers are returning 10 players from last year's roster and are bringing in a four-man recruiting class that includes Luke Ertel, Sinan Huan, Rivers Knight and Jacob Webber. Princeton transfer Caden Pierce is also new to the program.

Yet the Boilermakers are losing four starters from a team that won 30 games a season ago, and a trio of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer who helped bring two Big Ten titles and two conference tournament championships to West Lafayette.

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) during a practice session. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris, Jack Benter, Omer Mayer and Daniel Jacobsen have all played roles for the Boilers. But now, they'll be asked to have a bigger impact for the 2026-27 campaign.

Still, it all starts with the fundamentals.

"For any team, you start from a decision-making standpoint, trying to set your defense and the foundation," Painter said. "Being able to guard the ball, being able to rebound the basketball. I always try to look at the possession war because those are so important.

"Like, how are we going to rebound with each group we have? How are we going to take care of the basketball?"

Purdue has a lot of time to figure out rotations for the upcoming season. Not only is the program working hard in the summer, it is taking a trip to Canada in late July to get some early experience before the season begins.

Roles will be defined and rotations decided in the coming months. For now, Purdue is getting back to the fundamentals as it begins this new chapter.

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