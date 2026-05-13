Matt Painter Says Purdue in a 'Good Spot' With 2026-27 Roster

The amount of production Purdue will have to replace from the 2025-26 season is significant. But head coach Matt Painter has plenty of faith in the guys on the roster to pick up the slack and keep the Boilermakers rolling next season.

Purdue returns 10 members from last year's team, including every scholarship player. The Boilermakers are also bringing a highly-ranked four-man recruiting class and landed 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce from the transfer portal.

Replacing Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff won't be easy, but Painter is confident that players are prepared to step up and fill those roles.

"We're in a good spot. I really like where we are," Painter told NCAA.com's Andy Katz at the NBA Scouting Combine. "We had some guys who came off the bench for us last year who were starters. I think that's what a great team is, you're going to have more than five starters. Obviously, it's a big loss with those three, but I think we have some guys who are going to step up ... I feel really good about our roster."

The Purdue Boilermakers bench celebrates a three-point basket. | David Banks-Imagn Images

C.J. Cox is the lone starter returning from last year's team. He averaged 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Boilers. Gicarri Harris, Omer Mayer, Jack Benter and Daniel Jacobsen all played roles for Purdue off the bench, as well.

Plus, Raleigh Burgess and Antione West Jr. are coming off redshirt seasons. Pair those returners with the incoming talent, and Purdue is going to have a lot of competition for playing time during the offseason.

"They're going to have more usage, they're going to have the ball in their hands more," Painter said. "You focus on what you have and everything will sort itself out through competition. You mentioned C.J., Gicarri, and Omer, and those guys have experience. Daniel Jacobsen, I feel, is going to have a big year for us. I can go right down the line. I like our team. I like the guys who sat out, I like the guys coming in."

Purdue will benefit from busy offseason

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter instructs his team. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With minutes opening up for the 2026-27 season, the offseason will be extremely competitive. Not only will the Boilermakers have two months of practice, but Painter confirmed that the team will take a trip to Canada at the end of July, playing four games to sharpen up before the college basketball campaign tips off.

That will serve as an opportunity for Purdue's incoming freshmen and Pierce — who sat out last season — to catch up with the returning players on the Boilers' roster.

"We'll have a couple months to practice, we're going to go to Canada the last week of July for a trip," Painter said. "I think that's going to be great for the guys that redshirted or guys that transferred in or high school guys to be able to get that experience."

Purdue has been in a position before where it has lost a lot of production from one season to the next. Yet the Boilers continue to find success, reaching 11 straight NCAA Tournaments and earning a top-four seed in nine consecutive March Madness trips.

The 2026-27 group hopes to keep that success rolling this coming season.

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