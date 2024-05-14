What Zach Edey Said During His 2024 NBA Scouting Combine Interview
Two-time National Player of the Year and former Purdue star Zach Edey made his way to Wintrust Arena this week for the 2024 NBA Scouting Combine. The Boilermakers superstar shined during drills on Monday then spoke with reporters on Tuesday about the draft process.
Here's what Edey had to say during his media availability during the NBA Scouting Combine on Tuesday.
On if he's spoken with any specific NBA teams at the combine ...
Edey: Yeah, a lot of teams. In the interview process, obviously you talk to a lot of teams. It's really difficult because you don't know who's really interested, who's really interviewing. I've heard teams sometimes don't interview guys they're interested in. So, it's just trying to get a feel for everything. But, yeah, for sure I'm talking with teams.
On what he believes he needs to show NBA scouts ...
Edey: I mean, I think I need to show people I can shoot the way I believe I can. But I think, for the most part, teams kind of know what I'm good at. Teams have tons of film on me. I think I'm quicker than teams think I am, I think I can shoot better than teams think I can. I have to show that, but I think on film ... I was in college for four years, I've got a lot of film. I know what I can do.
On if he has to "debunk" any myths about his game ...
Edey: Maybe a little bit. When you see someone who is 7-foot-4, 300 pounds, you assume some things. You assume he can't move his feet, you assume he can't shoot, he can't be mobile, you assume he's injury-prone. A lot of things come with being 7-foot-4, 300 pounds. But I think I can do a lot of things people don't think I can.
Move my feet, shoot the ball. You see people who are 7-foot-4 don't usually make their free throws. I can do that. I can do things people don't expect. I just gotta keep showing I can do it.
On who he would compare his game to ...
Edey: I don't know. I've seen a lot of comparisons out there, but I'm not really trying to compare myself to anybody. I think I'm gonna be the player that I am.
On if anything he's heard about his game that is untrue ...
Edey: Yeah, there's a lot of things. But, I kinda get why those things (are said). When I'm at Purdue, I'm asked to do a very specific thing. It wins basketball games. I'm never gonna complain. But there's a lot of things I can do that people don't think I can.
On where he's best equipped to help an NBA team ...
Edey: Just dominating the paint. That's my game, it's not any secret. I wanna get the rebounds, I wanna bang inside, carve out that space inside, protect the rim. That's my game. That's what I'm always gonna try to hang my hat on.
On what he's done to prepare for the NBA Scouting Combine ...
Edey: Just working. It's what I like to do. Obviously, I took a week or two off after the (national championship) game, but can't take much time off when you make a deep run. I got right back in the gym, moved out to Chicago, my agent is out here.
On the feedback he's received about his draft range ...
Edey: I've heard between 10 to 25, but again, it's the draft, it's volatile. Nobody really knows where you're going.
On what he wants to showcase ...
Edey: That I can shoot, I can move. Just show them who I am. I'm a competitive dude, I love to go compete ... I just love basketball. Showing teams this is what I can do, this is who I am.
On making the transition from a star at Purdue to potentially role player ...
Edey: Every team needs someone to hold down the paint. You need someone to grab rebounds. You need somebody to block shots. You need someone to finish lobs. You need someone to do those things. Not everything has to be me with the ball in my hands in a post-up. I think I can do a lot of things. At Purdue, there were a lot of post-ups, but if you really watched games, it was a lot of ball screens. That's what you want in the NBA: Ball screens, hard cut actions, seals, re-posts. ... Like, it's a lot of stuff playing off a ball screen. That's the NBA.
On how he improved in the pick-and-roll ...
Edey: That was one thing I heard — just be a good screener. I think people undervalue — they don't realize how good it is to just wipe out whoever is guarding the ball. Screening hard, rolling hard, carving out my space. I think that's what I worked on all year and that really helped my game.
On how playing basketball later is appealing to the NBA ...
Edey: You'd probably have to ask (NBA teams). I'm not sure.
On the kind of role he expects to have in the NBA ...
Edey: It's the NBA, there's a ladder you gotta climb. You can't come in and expect to have a role immediately. You gotta earn your role. You gotta go into practice, you gotta play hard, You gotta earn your minutes. That's how the NBA is, that's how I expect it to be. I would take any role that I can get and work my way up.
On how the negativity impacts him ...
Edey: It did affect me when I was younger but I've dealt with it for four years now. It's whatever.
On the benefits of going through the combine process in 2023 ...
Edey: I think coming back for another year helped my game. Obviously we talked about ball screens, making those reads and stuff like that, but I also think it helped me as a person. I had a year to try and prepare myself for the NBA. Like, I know I'm done (at Purdue) after this year. I know I gotta do certain things, I gotta grow up and accept the fact that the NBA is not only a basketball league, it's a lot of mental stuff.
On his shooting ability ...
Edey: I've always said I can shoot. Like, you can see it from the free throw line. Obviously, I haven't gotten those in-game reps but I've always believed I can shoot and if I'm asked to, I can fill a role like that. Like I said, it all depends on what I'm asked to do.
On why he didn't shoot more jump shots at Purdue ...
Edey: It was never really a conversation (with coach Matt Painter) to be honest. I talked to him. I knew that if I did shoot it, he's not gonna scream at me for shooting a three every now and then, but I just like to do things the right way. I believe to help Purdue best I just go in the post just to get in the flow.
If I'm messing around at the 3-point line, it kinda messes with the flow and mess with some guys' rhythm. I believe the right way for me to play basketball and win games at Purdue was to play from the post and stuff like that.
On if he pays attention to mock drafts ...
Edey: No. I mean, it's nice to see myself up there sometimes but the only thing I'm really focused on is trying to go to a team that wants me and values me and is going to use me right.
On how he can transition his game from college to the NBA ...
Edey: I think it just kinda comes with realizing who I am. Like, I'm never gonna be the wirey 7-foot guy. Like Kevin Durant, that's never gonna be me. Guys like that. I'm a 7-foot-4, 300-pound guy. I'm built to be in the paint, to carve up space, protect my area. That's what I'm gonna keep doing. I think there's a lot of people in the NBA who do that. ... I'm gonna stick to who I am. I know who I am.
I think a team will be drafting me for who I am. I don't think a team — like, right now, they're not drafting me to pick-and-pop and shoot threes. Right now, they're drafting me to get in the paint, get rebounds and protect the paint. Obviously, in my shooting drills, you saw I can shoot. I can do stuff like that. But it always comes down to what a team asks me to do at the end of the day.
On the speed of the NBA ...
Edey: It's obviously fast but — I don't know how to put this — when I go to the NBA I'm not gonna be paying 40 minutes per game. I can move, I can run. It's tougher to do that when you're playing 40 minutes. In the NBA, I won't be expected to do that. It'll be short bursts and I'll be able to run the floor, keep up with people.
I've always been in good shape and I've always been able to move my feet, but it's tough to do that a lot of times when you're asked to play big minutes. Sprint the floor every time for 40 minutes is a tough thing to do.
On when the NBA became a dream ...
Edey: As soon as you pick up a basketball. Everybody dreams about the NBA. Same with me.
On his plans for NBA Draft night ...
Edey: I want to go back to Purdue, actually. Have a little thing there with all my close friends. Obviously my last goodbye, so like everybody at Purdue, all the coaching staff. And then other people that I would never see again. Like tutors at Purdue that really helped me, staff at Purdue that really helped me. My trainer. I want to say a final goodbye to them. So, I'm gonna do it at Purdue.
On if he plans to play for Team Canada this summer ...
Edey: Yeah, for sure. That's one thing I'm gonna try to be at. I've done Team Canada for three years to lead up to this Olympics. This is what you wanna do, this is where you wanna be. It should be a lot of fun.
