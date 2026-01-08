What's the Status of Washington Guard Wesley Yates III vs. No. 5 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After missing his the last three games, there is a chance Wesley Yates III suits up for Washington as it takes on No. 5 Purdue at Mackey Arena Wednesday night. The sophomore guard was listed as questionable on the Huskies' lengthy injury report before the game.

Yates, a transfer guard from USC, has not appeared in a game for the Huskies since Dec. 19. He had been one of Washington's top scorers this season, averaging 14.9 points per game. He is also averaging 3.9 rebounds and shooting 39.5% from the floor in 11 games this year.

It would be a huge boost to Danny Sprinkle's squad, as injuries have really hindered the Huskies this season. Four other players are listed as "out" for Washington: Jasir Rencher, Mady Traore, Lathan Sommerville, and Jacob Ognacevic.

Purdue did not have anyone listed on the injury report for Wednesday night's game against Washington.

Wednesday night marks the first time Washington has played Purdue inside Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers own a 6-1 advantage in the all-time series. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

Yates vs. Purdue in 2024-25

Purdue might still be having nightmares about what Yates did offensively last season when he was at USC. He torched the Boilermakers inside Mackey Arena, though Purdue cruised to an 18-point home win.

Then a freshman with the Trojans, Yates went off for 30 points and shot 11-of-22 from the floor in his first trip to West Lafayette. The Boilermakers went on to win the game 90-72.

Purdue and USC would then meet again in the Big Ten Tournament later in the year, and Purdue's defense did a much better job defending the freshman. Still, Yates scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists in a 76-71 loss to the Boilermakers in Indianapolis.

Having Yates available for Wednesday night's game would certainly provide a boost for Washington, as it's looking for a signature win on the road.

