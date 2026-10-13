Purdue Basketball More Invested, Focused on Success on the Defensive End

Across from the tunnel inside Mackey Arena sits a large sign that reads "Defensive Lives Here." Over the last two years, that phrase hasn't been quite as prominent as Purdue would like, but that might change this season. The Boilermakers have much higher expectations on the defensive end heading into the 2026-27 season.

Purdue's defensive rating hasn't been bad in the last two seasons, finishing 53rd in 2024-25 and 35th in 2025-26, per KenPom. But at times, the inability to get stops in critical situations proved costly.

In the offseason, head coach Matt Painter added former Purdue guard and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Kenneth Lowe to the staff. He's added a fresh perspective to West Lafayette and on what he wants the Boilermakers to accomplish.

"Just the emphasis of keeping your man in front of you; don't allow middle," junior guard C.J. Cox told Boilermaker Lounge at Big Ten Media Days. "He works with the guards a lot, making sure we're moving our feet, working on that angle, having that position. I feel like we have that guard group that's able to pick up full court, defend in the half court, and then we have the bigs to be able to clean up shots at the hoop and protect the rim."

Purdue feels confident about the guards defending the basketball. The length and range of Antione West Jr. have been discussed plenty during the offseason. Cox and Gicarri Harris have two years of experience defending the best players on opposing teams, and both have improved as off-ball defenders.

Omer Mayer has gotten stronger and quicker. Luke Ertel hounds the ball. Collectively, this might be one of the better defensive guard groups Purdue has had in quite some time.

"I feel like with the team we have now, we're all invested in guarding the ball," Cox said. "Me and Gicarri last year were the guys guarding the other team's best player, so I feel like us continuing to do that, and then Antione playing, he's also a very good defender. He has a long wingspan, so he'll be able to disrupt the ball, as well. And then Luke and Omer staying in front of the ball. Omer, compared to last year, has really improved."

As we saw in Canada, this Purdue team is putting a heavier emphasis on defending the basketball and creating turnovers. Getting easy buckets in transition because of that pressure is expected to be a strength for the Boilermakers this season.

What about Purdue's post defense?

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) blocks Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue's guards are the starting point for its defensive success this coming season. But Purdue also has a solid front court when it comes to rim protection. Daniel Jacobsen is a shot blocker and alterer with his 7-foot-4 wingspan. Enzo Shahrvin may be undersized at 6-foot-9, but his athleticism makes up for his lack of height.

Jacobsen's life will be easier with the defensive intensity the guards are playing with this season. If they can stay in front of the ball, it allows the center to focus on his matchup and won't force him to play in help.

That's something Purdue spent a lot of time working on during the summer and fall.

"I think it's just an increased focus and intensity," Jacobsen said. "We spent a lot of the offseason working on that, focusing on that. We watched a lot of film, Canada helped us a lot, not just the competition, but just for ourselves, working in our schemes, making sure we're executing."

Jacobsen is the known commodity when it comes to rim protection for the Boilers. He averaged more than a block per game last season in limited minutes. He's worked on minimizing fouls and altering shots simply using his 7-foot-4 frame in the paint.

Painter is also a fan of what Shahrvin brings from a rebounding and physicality standpoint, areas that have been discussed at length already. His athleticism, quickness and physical presence add another element to Purdue's defense.

"He's about as fast a big dude as I've ever been around," Painter said. "He can get from A to B. He has to work on his positioning defensively. He's out of position all the time, and he makes plays all the time. I know that's a contradiction, but if he can get in position and can use his strength and athleticism, he can be a menace on the defensive end. We could be a pretty good defensive team."

To be a great defensive team, Purdue still needs to improve on the glass, something that will be stressed throughout the season. But the combination of pressure from the guards and an interior presence elevates the ceiling for the Boilermakers on that end of the floor.

If this team reaches that ceiling, that "Defensive Lives Here" sign inside Mackey Arena could get quite a workout this year.

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