Where Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn are Projected to Land in New NBA Mock Draft

One NBA Draft projection believes that both former Purdue stars Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn will hear their names called during this year's event. Both are predicted to be taken in the second round.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently published his latest NBA Mock Draft, a projection that included both Smith and Kaufman-Renn. Smith has been considered a lock as a second-round pick, while many have kept Kaufman-Renn out of their top 60 — at least so far.

In his projection, Vecenie has Smith going No. 39 overall to the Houston Rockets. He later predicts Kaufman-Renn being selected No. 55 by the New York Knicks.

If both Smith and Kaufman-Renn are selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, it would be the first time since 2011 that multiple Boilermakers were taken in the same year. In 2011, both JaJuan Johnson (first round) and E'Twaun Moore (second round) were picked by the Boston Celtics.

Both Smith and Kaufman-Renn left significant impacts during their careers in West Lafayette. Now, they're both trying to carve a spot on an NBA roster.

This year's NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 (first round) and June 24 (second round). Will we hear both names called later this month?

Smith, Kaufman-Renn scheduled to work out with Indiana Pacers

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) celebrates the team’s 79-77 win over Texas. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before Smith and Kaufman-Renn prepare to hear their names during the NBA Draft, both are working out with various teams across the NBA. On Monday, June 15, both will have a workout with their hometown team.

Both Smith and Kaufman-Renn will be participating in a pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers. Smith was scheduled to have a workout with the franchise earlier, but was a late scratch from the session.

The former Boilers will be sharing the court with Texas Tech's Donovan Atwell, Arizona's Anthony Dell'Orso, Florida's Xaivian Lee and Nebraska's Reink Mast.

Currently, the Pacers do not have any selections in this year's NBA Draft. However, that doesn't mean Indiana couldn't make a trade and ultimately get a pick at some point.

This workout also provides Smith and Kaufman-Renn with an opportunity to show they deserve a spot in the NBA Summer League if either is not selected in the NBA Draft.

Kaufman-Renn has worked out with four teams already in the pre-draft process: Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards. This will be the first team that Smith has had a pre-draft workout with since the NBA Scouting Combine.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!