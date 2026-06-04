Every NBA Team Purdue's Four Seniors Have Visited for Pre-Draft Workouts

With the NBA Draft creeping closer, Purdue's Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff are receiving pre-draft workout opportunities. It's an opportunity for each player to prove they can be an asset to an organization.

Which NBA teams have those former Boilermakers worked out for? Below is a running list of the teams each player has had a pre-draft workout with or is scheduled for a workout, per reports from USA Today. This list will continue to be updated as the four former Purdue stars get more opportunities.

Last updated on June 4, 2026 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Fletcher Loyer

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) reacts to making a three-point shot. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Pre-draft workouts — Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards

So far, Loyer has gotten workouts with three teams, the most of any of his Purdue teammates on this list. The sharp-shooter was invited to participate in the G League Scouting Combine in May and averaged 12 points and four rebounds in two five-on-five scrimmages.

Loyer has proven himself to be an efficient three-point shooter and a player with a high basketball IQ. There aren't any mock drafts that have the former Boiler getting selected in this year's NBA Draft, but he could earn a spot on someone's Summer League roster.

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) secures a rebound. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Pre-draft workouts — Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards

Kaufman-Renn seems to be on the rise among NBA scouts following his efforts at the G League Scouting Combine. After averaging 12 points and 9.5 rebounds in two scrimmages, the Purdue post was invited to the NBA Scouting Combine. Although he participated in shooting and athletic drills, an injury sidelined him for five-on-five action.

Over the last month, the stock in Kaufman-Renn has risen considerably. Will someone take a chance on him on the second day of the NBA Draft? Or will he have to prove himself in the Summer League? He's an interesting prospect to keep an eye on for the next few weeks.

Braden Smith

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts to scoring a basket. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Pre-draft workouts — Indiana Pacers

A consensus second-round projection, Smith is the only Boilermaker who appears to be a lock to hear his name called during the NBA Draft. The prolific point guard received an invitation to the NBA Scouting Combine, where he put on a great show, especially on the second day of scrimmages.

Smith finished in the top 25 of every shooting drill. He followed that up by displaying his high-level passing skills in the two scrimmages in Chicago. The former Purdue star is arguably the best passer in this year's draft class, a talent that will be appealing to multiple NBA teams.

Oscar Cluff

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) looks up at the basket. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Pre-draft workouts — Golden State Warriors

Cluff is the only Boilermaker on this list who did not receive an invitation to either the G League or NBA Combine. Still, the 6-foot-11 center is an interesting prospect in this year's draft class because of his physical play and ability to rebound.

Working on his perimeter defense and shooting are going to be keys, but Cluff has some upside. Like everyone else on this list, it would be surprising if the big man didn't earn a roster spot on someone's NBA Summer League roster after the draft.

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