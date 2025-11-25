Where Does ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi Have Purdue Seeded After 6-0 Start?
Purdue is only six games into the 2025-26 season, but right now, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi believes the Boilermakers should be the top seed for this year's NCAA Tournament. The March Madness guru has slotted Matt Painter's team into the No. 1 overall seed at this point in the year.
Obviously, a seed prediction this early in the year means very little. However, it does show that Purdue has put together a strong resumé early in the year, bolstered by wins over No. 8 Alabama and No. 20 Texas Tech.
Lunardi currently has Purdue projected as the top overall seed and playing in the Midwest Region. The Boilermakers would play their first two games in St. Louis and, assuming they advance, would travel to Chicago for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.
Both cities would create home-game environments for Purdue during its NCAA Tournament. The Final Four is also being held in Indianapolis, another huge Boiler benefit.
Lunardi's four No. 1 seeds are currently:
- Purdue Boilermakers (No. 1 overall) — 6-0
- Arizona Wildcats — 6-0
- Houston Cougars — 6-0
- Duke Blue Devils — 7-0
All four of those teams are currently ranked Nos. 1-4 in the Associated Press poll. They are also all ranked in the top four spots of the Coaches poll, though the order is a bit different. Purdue is No. 1, Houston is No. 2, Arizona ranks No. 3, and Duke still comes in at No. 4.
Purdue's big wins this season
With a pair of top-20 wins on its resumé, Purdue has really boosted its seed status early in the 2025-26 campaign. The fact that the Boilers got both of those wins outside of Mackey Arena helps even more.
Purdue picked up an 87-80 victory over No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, its first signature win of the year. Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn shone bright in that game, leading the Boilers to victory.
Smith scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win, with 21 points coming in the second half. Kaufman-Renn had 19 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in his first appearance of the year.
Last Friday in the Baha Mar Championship, Purdue steamrolled then-No. 15 Texas Tech 86-56 in a game which included the Boilers going on a 20-0 run in the first half and a 31-3 run over a 12:36 stretch. Oscar Cluff had a big day, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in the win.
One day earlier, Purdue picked up a neutral site victory over Memphis, defeating the Tigers 80-71.
Painter talks about scheduled tough non-conference games to help Purdue in terms of its seeding when March Madness rolls around. November is hardly the end of that tough stretch.
The Boilermakers have five non-conference games remaining, with three coming against high-major programs. Purdue hosts No. 15 Iowa State on Dec. 6, Marquette on Dec. 13, and will play No. 21 Auburn in Indianapolis on Dec. 20.
Purdue will also play Eastern Illinois and Kent State.
