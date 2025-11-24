Where Purdue Ranks in KenPom After 6-0 Start
Last week, No. 1 Purdue posted wins over Memphis and No. 15 Texas Tech in the Baha Mar Championship, improving to 6-0 to start the 2025-26 season. Not only did the Boilermakers win their fifth consecutive MTE, but they also moved up in the KenPom rankings.
Entering the Baha Mar Championship, Purdue ranked No. 4 in KenPom. After rattling off a pair of victories, the Boilermakers are now listed at No. 2, having the second-best NET rating of any team in college basketball.
The Boilermakers trail only Duke at the moment.
Purdue currently has a 129.0 adjusted offensive efficiency rate, which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Boilermakers' adjusted defensive efficiency rating is at 97.3, sitting at No. 20 nationally.
Duke's adjusted offensive efficiency is third nationally (125.2) and its adjusted defensive efficiency is eighth (93.3).
The Boilermakers will play just one game this week, hosting Eastern Illinois on Friday, Nov. 28 at noon ET. On Tuesday, Dec. 2, Purdue will play its first Big Ten game of the season, traveling to Piscataway to take on Rutgers.
Katz names Purdue 'Team of the Week'
With those pair of wins in The Bahamas, college basketball analyst Andy Katz named Purdue his "Team of the Week." It was a tip of the cap to a team that looked like the No. 1 team in the country, especially in the Baha Mar Championship final against Texas Tech.
Purdue struggled in its first game in Nassau, defeating Memphis 80-71 in a hard-fought contest. But the Boilers had no trouble on the second night of a back-to-back.
Purdue cruised to an 86-56 win over Texas Tech, shutting down National Player of the Year candidate JT Toppin. The Boilermakers held the Red Raiders to just three points during a 12:36 stretch across the first and second halves. They also put together a 20-0 run in the first half to blow the game wide open.
Even with those struggles against Memphis, the Boilermakers flexed their muscles in The Bahamas and played like top-ranked team in the country. As a result, they received a major shoutout from Katz.
Loyer named MVP of Baha Mar Championship
Several guys wearing a Purdue uniform played well in the Baha Mar Championship. It was senior guard Fletcher Loyer who received MVP honors of the event, though.
Loyer scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds in Purdue's nine-point win over Memphis on Thursday. Then, he dropped in 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists against Texas Tech.
In two games, Loyer averaged 15 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game. He was 6-of-15 from three-point range and 9-of-22 from the floor.
