Where Purdue Ranks in KenPom After 6-0 Start

Purdue has moved up in the KenPom rankings after wins over Memphis and Texas Tech in the Baha Mar Championship last week.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates
Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last week, No. 1 Purdue posted wins over Memphis and No. 15 Texas Tech in the Baha Mar Championship, improving to 6-0 to start the 2025-26 season. Not only did the Boilermakers win their fifth consecutive MTE, but they also moved up in the KenPom rankings.

Entering the Baha Mar Championship, Purdue ranked No. 4 in KenPom. After rattling off a pair of victories, the Boilermakers are now listed at No. 2, having the second-best NET rating of any team in college basketball.

The Boilermakers trail only Duke at the moment.

Purdue currently has a 129.0 adjusted offensive efficiency rate, which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Boilermakers' adjusted defensive efficiency rating is at 97.3, sitting at No. 20 nationally.

Duke's adjusted offensive efficiency is third nationally (125.2) and its adjusted defensive efficiency is eighth (93.3).

The Boilermakers will play just one game this week, hosting Eastern Illinois on Friday, Nov. 28 at noon ET. On Tuesday, Dec. 2, Purdue will play its first Big Ten game of the season, traveling to Piscataway to take on Rutgers.

Katz names Purdue 'Team of the Week'

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) leans in
Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) leans in / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With those pair of wins in The Bahamas, college basketball analyst Andy Katz named Purdue his "Team of the Week." It was a tip of the cap to a team that looked like the No. 1 team in the country, especially in the Baha Mar Championship final against Texas Tech.

Purdue struggled in its first game in Nassau, defeating Memphis 80-71 in a hard-fought contest. But the Boilers had no trouble on the second night of a back-to-back.

Purdue cruised to an 86-56 win over Texas Tech, shutting down National Player of the Year candidate JT Toppin. The Boilermakers held the Red Raiders to just three points during a 12:36 stretch across the first and second halves. They also put together a 20-0 run in the first half to blow the game wide open.

Even with those struggles against Memphis, the Boilermakers flexed their muscles in The Bahamas and played like top-ranked team in the country. As a result, they received a major shoutout from Katz.

Loyer named MVP of Baha Mar Championship

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) warms up
Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) warms up / David Leong-Imagn Images

Several guys wearing a Purdue uniform played well in the Baha Mar Championship. It was senior guard Fletcher Loyer who received MVP honors of the event, though.

Loyer scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds in Purdue's nine-point win over Memphis on Thursday. Then, he dropped in 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists against Texas Tech.

In two games, Loyer averaged 15 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game. He was 6-of-15 from three-point range and 9-of-22 from the floor.

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.

