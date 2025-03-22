Where Fans Can Buy Tickets for Purdue's Sweet 16 Game in Indianapolis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Purdue is headed back to the Sweet 16. The fourth-seeded Boilermakers defeated No. 13 seed High Point 75-63 in the first round and pummeled No. 12 seed McNeese 76-62 in the Round of 32 to make it to the regional round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
With Purdue playing in the Midwest Region of the bracket, the Boilermakers will have the benefit of playing close to home. Games will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, as Matt Painter and Co. attempt to reach the Final Four for a second consecutive season.
Sweet 16 games in Indianapolis are scheduled for Friday, March 28, The Elite Eight round will then be played on Sunday, March 30.
Fans interested in attending the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis can find tickets at NCAA.com by clicking here. The price of tickets begins at $200 (prices and availability are subject to change).
Purdue will play the winner of No. 1 seed Houston and No. 8 seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.
