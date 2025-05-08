Where Incoming Purdue Guard Antione West Jr. Ranked in 247Sports' Top-150
Incoming Purdue basketball guard Antione West Jr. received a bump in his recruiting status as he prepares for his journey in West Lafayette. The Toledo, Ohio native cracked 247Sports' top-150 and earned a four-star rating in the final rankings for the 2025 class.
West, a 6-foot-3 guard from Whitmer High School, was ranked No. 148 overall in 247Sports' final rankings. That bumped him up to four-star status after previously being tabbed as a three-star prospect.
It's well known that coach Matt Painter and his staff don't pay any attention to star rankings and recruiting grades. The goal is to find the best player who fits the culture and style of Purdue. Nonetheless, it's still worth noting that West received such high regards from the recruiting website.
As a senior at Whitmer High School, West averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. For his efforts, he received OPSMA All-Northwest Ohio District First-Team honors.
Following West's commitment to Purdue, Painter explained what he liked most about the guard's game.
"I love Antione West, I think he's fabulous. We're very fortunate to get him," Painter said. "Very under-evaluated. He's a winner. He can make plays, he can make shots, he can handle the basketball, distribute, score, make pull-ups. Just a good all-around player."
West is one of two recruits headed to West Lafayette for the 2025-26 season. The Boilermakers also earned a commitment from four-star guard Omer Mayer in the spring.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
SMITH NAMED PURDUE MALE ATHLETE OF YEAR: Men's basketball guard Braden Smith and volleyball middle blocker Raven Colvin were named the Purdue Male and Female Athletes of the Year for 2024-25. CLICK HERE
THOUGHTS ON PURDUE NONCON SCHEDULE: Purdue has already released its complete nonconference schedule for the 2025-26 season. Here are a few quick thoughts on what the Boilermakers face this year. CLICK HERE