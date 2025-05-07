5 Thoughts on Purdue Basketball's 2025-26 Nonconference Schedule
Purdue wasted no time in getting its schedule assembled for the 2025-26 season. The Boilermakers were the first team in college basketball to announce their complete nonconference slate for the upcoming year, providing fans with plenty to chew on over the next several months.
Once again, the Boilermakers will test themselves in nonconference action to prepare for a grueling Big Ten season and a deep run in the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Before weighing in on the schedule, here's a look at what the Boilers are looking at for the 2025-26 nonconference slate:
- Friday, Oct. 24: at Kentucky (Exhibition)
- Wednesday, Oct. 29: vs. UIndy (Exhibition)
- Tuesday, Nov. 4: vs. Evansville
- Friday, Nov. 7: vs. Oakland
- Thursday, Nov. 13: at Alabama
- Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Akron
- Thursday, Nov. 20: Baha Mar Challenge (Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 21: Baha Mar Challenge (Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 28: vs. Eastern Illinois
- Saturday, Dec. 6: vs. Iowa State
- Saturday, Dec. 13: vs. Marquette
- Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. Auburn (Indy Classic)
- Monday, Dec. 29: vs. Kent State
Here are a few quick thoughts on Purdue's nonconference schedule for the upcoming college basketball season.
Another exhibition road test
Matt Painter's strategy to challenge his team in a tough road environment in preseason action extends into the 2025-26 campaign. Purdue will head to Lexington for an exhibition game against Kentucky at historic Rupp Arena on Friday, Oct. 24.
It's the third consecutive year in which Purdue has scheduled a marquee opponent for an exhibition game, all three being played away from Mackey Arena. In 2023, the Boilermakers played Arkansas, and last year they traveled to Creighton. Both were charity exhibition games.
Kentucky is a preseason top-10 team, according to ESPN's way-too-early top-25. It serves as the first true test for the Boilers ahead of a dauting 2025-26 schedule. This exhibition game also allows Purdue to test different lineups and rotations while playing one of the best teams in the country.
Playing the cream of the crop
Purdue has really upped its game in the scheduling department over the last few seasons. This year will be no different, as the Boilermakers are scheduled to play Alabama, Iowa State, Marquette and Auburn, as well as participate in the Baha Mar Hoops Challenge.
All four of those opponents finished the 2024-25 season with 23 wins or more and each made the NCAA Tournament. Auburn reached the Final Four, Alabama made it to the Elite Eight and Iowa State earned a trip to the second round. Marquette was the only team to get knocked out in the opening round.
While there will certainly be new faces on each of these teams, Purdue is also familiar with three of the four opponents. This is the fourth straight season in which the Boilermakers will play Marquette and the third consecutive year battling Alabama. Last season, Painter's squad traveled to Birmingham to play Auburn.
Iowa State has not been an opponent Purdue has seen since the 2016-17 season.
A fifth straight MTE championship?
One of the craziest statistics for Purdue over the last four seasons is that it has won four consecutive MTE (multi-team events) tournaments. As a quick refresher, the Boilers have taken home trophies for:
- Rady Children's Invitational (2024-25)
- Maui Jim Maui Invitational (2023-24)
- Phil Knight Legacy (2022-23)
- Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament (2021-22)
This year, the Boilermakers are packing flip-flops and sunglasses for a trip to the Bahamas to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Challenge. It's a four-team event, with Purdue, Memphis and Wake Forest already committed to playing. A fourth team has yet to be announced.
Can the Boilermakers make it five straight years winning a multi-team event? It would be another impressive accomplishment for this year's senior group.
Don't sleep on the MAC
It's easy for fans to gloss over the mid-to-low-major programs on Purdue's schedule, but the Boilers will also test themselves in a few of those contests, particularly with the two MAC opponents on the slate.
Both Akron and Kent State will travel to West Lafayette this season with hopes of pulling off an unthinkable upset. It may not be likely, but those two teams were among the best in their conference a season ago.
Akron ended the year as the MAC regular season and tournament champion, earning a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Zips finished with an impressive 28-7 record and a 17-1 mark in league play. Kent State was 24-12 last year, finishing third in the standings and reaching the quarterfinal round of the NIT.
Home sweet home
Purdue will have plenty of home-court advantages during the nonconference season. The Boilermakers have 11 dates on the schedule outside of Big Ten play, with seven of those games being played in the comfort of Mackey Arena. They won't have to travel far for their matchup against Auburn, heading to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the annual Indy Classic.
Additionally, two of those games — the Baha Mar Hoops Challenge — will be played in the Bahamas. The only true road test for Purdue in nonconference play comes on Nov. 13, when it travels to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with Alabama.
While Purdue will play a tough nonconference schedule again this season, it does have the advantage of playing a majority of those games in West Lafayette.
