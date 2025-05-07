Purdue Athletics Names Male, Female Athletes of the Year
With the 2024-25 academic year coming to an end, Purdue has handed out awards for the top sports performers. Men's basketball star Braden Smith and volleyball standout Raven Colvin were named the Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
The latest achievement only adds to a laundry list of accomplishments both individuals enjoyed throughout the 2024-25 year.
"We're incredibly fortunate here at Purdue to have student-athletes like Raven Colvin and Braden Smith represent us — both in competition and as members of the broader University community," Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a statement. "Raven capped off a remarkable volleyball career as a senior this past season, etching her name throughout our record books and standing out as one of the Big Ten's most dominant defensive players.
"Braden established himself as the premier point guard in all of men's college basketball this season and was recognized as the Big Ten's Player of the Year. Both Raven and Braden embody what it truly means to be a Boilermaker, and we are deeply grateful for the pride and passion they've brought to Purdue."
Braden Smith, Purdue Male Athlete of the Year
Expectations were high for Smith entering the 2024-25 college basketball season, being named the Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. The junior guard lived up to the hype, averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. He joined Purdue's 1,000-point club, collected his 500th career rebound and became the program's all-time assist leader this past year.
Smith was named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year, the Bob Cousy Award winner (best point guard in college basketball) and was a first-team All-Big Ten and All-American selection. He was also a finalist for the 2025 Naismith Men's Player of the Year award.
"Congratulations to both Braden and Raven on being named the Purdue Athletes of the Year for their efforts during the past season," said men's basketball coach Matt Painter. "Braden had an outstanding season for us, being named a first-team consensus All-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year and the recipient of the Bob Cousy Award given to the nation's top point guard. We are proud of the season and career he has had thus far and think his best basketball is still ahead of him."
Thanks to Smith's efforts, Purdue ended the year with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
At the end of the 2024-25 season, Smith confirmed he will return to Purdue for his senior year.
Raven Colvin, Purdue Female Athlete of the Year
Colvin was one of the top middle blockers in all of college volleyball during her senior season in West Lafayette. She capped off an incredible four-year career with 305 kills, 184 total blocks, eight service aces and 448.5 points for the Boilermakers.
Purdue finished the 2024 campaign with a 27-7 record, which included a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilers also reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
In her career at Purdue, Colvin amassed more than 1,000 kills and recorded 642 total blocks. She became just the second player in program history to reach 600 blocks in her career and finished second in Boilermaker history in that category.
"I'm incredibly proud of both Raven and Braden," said volleyball coach Dave Shondell. "The leadership, work ethic and passion for their respective games is unmatched and the impact they've had on Purdue has been extraordinary. Raven reinforced the standard for what it means to be a Boilermaker - and set the example for generations to come."
Colvin was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection (2023, 2024) and a two-time AVCA All-American. Following her senior year, she was selected No. 7 overall in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) Draft, taken by the Grand Rapids Rise.
