Where Purdue Ranks in NCAA NET, KenPom & AP Poll After Wins Over Nebraska, Iowa
In this story:
Purdue has seen considerable jumps in the NCAA NET, KenPom and Associated Press rankings following a 2-0 week in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are now back inside the top 10 of all three following wins over Nebraska and Iowa.
Last week, Purdue defeated then-No. 7 Nebraska 80-77 in overtime and clobbered Iowa 78-57 on Saturday to go 2-0 on a tough road trip. The Boilermakers have now won four straight games and have a tough matchup with No. 1 Michigan on the horizon.
As a result of the four-game winning streak, Purdue has seen an improvement in its rankings in the NCAA NET, KenPom and Associated Press poll. Here's a look at where the Boilers stand in all three.
NCAA NET rankings (Feb. 16)
The Boilermakers really helped their cause with a pair of Quad 1 road victories last week. Purdue is now 8-4 in Quad 1 games, with a chance to pick up a few more in the coming weeks. As a result of those road victories over Nebraska and Iowa, Purdue has jumped up three spots in the NCAA NET from last week.
- Michigan Wolverines (24-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (23-2)
- Arizona Wildcats (23-2)
- Houston Cougars (23-2)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (21-5)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-2)
- Purdue Boilermakers (21-4)
- Iowa State Cyclones (22-3)
- Florida Gators (19-6)
- UConn Huskies (24-2)
KenPom rankings (Feb. 16)
Purdue improved two spots in the latest KenPom rankings. They're back to No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency, behind only Illinois. Defensively, the Boilermakers are back in the top 20 of KenPom's ratings, coming in at No. 19. It was a big week on both ends of the floor for Matt Painter's squad.
- Michigan Wolverines (24-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (23-2)
- Arizona Wildcats (23-2)
- Houston Cougars (23-2)
- Florida Gators (19-6)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (21-5)
- Iowa State Cyclones (22-3)
- Purdue Boilermakers (21-4)
- UConn Huskies (24-2)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-2)
Associated Press poll (Feb. 16)
With a few big-time wins away from home and some beneficial losses from other teams around the country, Purdue has re-entered the top 10 of the Associated Press poll. The Boilermakers had been ranked No. 13, but moved up six spots to No. 7 in the latest AP poll.
- Michigan Wolverines (24-1)
- Houston Cougars (23-2)
- Duke Blue Devils (23-2)
- Arizona Wildcats (23-2)
- UConn Huskies (24-2)
- Iowa State Cyclones (22-3)
- Purdue Boilermakers (21-4)
- Kansas Jayhawks (19-6)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-3)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (21-5)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-2)
- Florida Gators (19-6)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6)
- Virginia Cavaliers (22-3)
- Michigan State Spartans (20-5)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (20-5)
- St. John's Red Storm (20-5)
- St. Louis Billikens (24-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (21-4)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (19-6)
- Louisville Cardinals (19-6)
- Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (25-0)
- BYU Cougars (19-6)
- Wisconsin Badgers (18-7)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7)
Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin