Where Purdue Ranks in NCAA NET, KenPom & AP Poll After Wins Over Nebraska, Iowa

Purdue has seen considerable jumps in the NCAA NET, KenPom and Associated Press rankings following a 2-0 week in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are now back inside the top 10 of all three following wins over Nebraska and Iowa.

Last week, Purdue defeated then-No. 7 Nebraska 80-77 in overtime and clobbered Iowa 78-57 on Saturday to go 2-0 on a tough road trip. The Boilermakers have now won four straight games and have a tough matchup with No. 1 Michigan on the horizon.

As a result of the four-game winning streak, Purdue has seen an improvement in its rankings in the NCAA NET, KenPom and Associated Press poll. Here's a look at where the Boilers stand in all three.

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) walks off the court. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

NCAA NET rankings (Feb. 16)

The Boilermakers really helped their cause with a pair of Quad 1 road victories last week. Purdue is now 8-4 in Quad 1 games, with a chance to pick up a few more in the coming weeks. As a result of those road victories over Nebraska and Iowa, Purdue has jumped up three spots in the NCAA NET from last week.

Michigan Wolverines (24-1) Duke Blue Devils (23-2) Arizona Wildcats (23-2) Houston Cougars (23-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (21-5) Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-2) Purdue Boilermakers (21-4) Iowa State Cyclones (22-3) Florida Gators (19-6) UConn Huskies (24-2)

KenPom rankings (Feb. 16)

Purdue improved two spots in the latest KenPom rankings. They're back to No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency, behind only Illinois. Defensively, the Boilermakers are back in the top 20 of KenPom's ratings, coming in at No. 19. It was a big week on both ends of the floor for Matt Painter's squad.

Michigan Wolverines (24-1) Duke Blue Devils (23-2) Arizona Wildcats (23-2) Houston Cougars (23-2) Florida Gators (19-6) Illinois Fighting Illini (21-5) Iowa State Cyclones (22-3) Purdue Boilermakers (21-4) UConn Huskies (24-2) Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-2)

Associated Press poll (Feb. 16)

With a few big-time wins away from home and some beneficial losses from other teams around the country, Purdue has re-entered the top 10 of the Associated Press poll. The Boilermakers had been ranked No. 13, but moved up six spots to No. 7 in the latest AP poll.

Michigan Wolverines (24-1) Houston Cougars (23-2) Duke Blue Devils (23-2) Arizona Wildcats (23-2) UConn Huskies (24-2) Iowa State Cyclones (22-3) Purdue Boilermakers (21-4) Kansas Jayhawks (19-6) Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-3) Illinois Fighting Illini (21-5) Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-2) Florida Gators (19-6) Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6) Virginia Cavaliers (22-3) Michigan State Spartans (20-5) North Carolina Tar Heels (20-5) St. John's Red Storm (20-5) St. Louis Billikens (24-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (21-4) Arkansas Razorbacks (19-6) Louisville Cardinals (19-6) Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (25-0) BYU Cougars (19-6) Wisconsin Badgers (18-7) Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7)

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

PURDUE'S HISTORY VS. NO. 1 TEAMS: No. 1 Michigan heads to Mackey Arena for a major showdown with No. 7 Purdue on Tuesday night. How have the Boilers performed against top-ranked teams in the past? CLICK HERE

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MICHIGAN: Purdue hosts Michigan in a critical Big Ten matchup on Tuesday night. Here are some things to know about the Wolverines, who sit atop the conference standings. CLICK HERE