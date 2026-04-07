Where Purdue Finished 2025-26 Season in Final AP, Coaches Polls

The 2025-26 college basketball season officially concluded on Monday night, with Michigan defeating UConn 69-63 in the National Championship Game. On Tuesday, both the Associated Press and USA Today released their final polls for the season.

Purdue is ranked inside the top 10 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls for the 2025-26 campaign. The Boilermakers finished the season with a 30-9 record, won the Big Ten Tournament and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Arizona.

Matt Painter's team ends the year ranked No. 6 in the AP poll and No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

In addition to the high ranking in both polls, the Boilermakers also set a KenPom record for the highest offensive efficiency rating in their history. Purdue posted a 131.6 offensive efficiency rating for the 2025-26 campaign, the best in KenPom's history.

The Boilers finished 36th in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency with a 100.5 rating. Purdue ended the year ranked eighth in both the KenPom and NCAA NET rankings.

Here's the final rundown of rankings from both the Associated Press and the USA Today Coaches polls.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) celebrates. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Final 2025-26 Associated Press Poll

Michigan Wolverines (37-3) UConn Huskies (34-6) Arizona Wildcats (36-3) Duke Blue Devils (35-3) Illinois Fighting Illini (28-9) Purdue Boilermakers (30-9) Houston Cougars (30-7) Iowa State Cyclones (29-8) Florida Gators (27-8) St. John's Red Storm (30-7) Michigan State Spartans (27-8) Tennessee Volunteers (25-12) Arkansas Razorbacks (28-9) Nebraska Cornhuskers (28-7) Iowa Hawkeyes (24-13) Alabama Crimson Tide (25-10) Virginia Cavaliers (30-6) Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-4) Vanderbilt Commodores (27-9) Kansas Jayhawks (24-11) Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-11) Texas Longhorns (21-15) Louisville Cardinals (24-11) Miami Hurricanes (26-9) Wisconsin Badgers (24-11)

Final 2025-26 USA Today Coaches Poll

Michigan Wolverines (37-3) UConn Huskies (34-6) Arizona Wildcats (36-3) Duke Blue Devils (35-3) Illinois Fighting Illini (28-9) Houston Cougars (30-7) Purdue Boilermakers (30-9) Iowa State Cyclones (29-8) Florida Gators (27-8) St. John's Red Storm (30-7) Michigan State Spartans (27-8) Tennessee Volunteers (25-12) Arkansas Razorbacks (28-9) Nebraska Cornhuskers (28-7) Virginia Cavaliers (30-6) Alabama Crimson Tide (25-10) Vanderbilt Commodores (27-9) Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-4) Iowa Hawkeyes (24-13) Kansas Jayhawks (24-11) Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-11) Miami Hurricanes (26-9) Louisville Cardinals (24-11) Texas Longhorns (21-15) Wisconsin Badgers (24-11)

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