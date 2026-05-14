How to Stream Purdue Baseball's Pivotal Final Series vs. Iowa
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The final Big Ten series of the regular season is a pivotal one for Purdue. Greg Goff and his squad are in Des Moines this week for the final three games of the conference slate, hoping to earn a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament and avoid playing until Friday, May 22.
Purdue enters this weekend with a 35-15 record and an 18-9 mark in Big Ten play, fresh off a three-game sweep of rival Indiana. The Boilermakers are currently in a tie for fourth place and can climb as high as second in the league. If Purdue sweeps Iowa, it will earn a top-four spot in the tournament.
A sweep would also help Purdue's chances of earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament field for just the fourth time in program history. So, there's a lot at stake this week as the Boilermakers take on the Hawkeyes.
Here's how you can tune in for this week's three-game series between Purdue and Iowa.
Game 1: Purdue vs. Iowa
- When: Thursday, May 14, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa
- Stream: Big Ten-Plus
- Radio: portal.stretchinternet.com/purdue/
Game 2: Purdue vs. Iowa
- When: Friday, May 15, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa
- Stream: Big Ten-Plus
- Radio: portal.stretchinternet.com/purdue/
Game 3: Purdue vs. Iowa
- When: Saturday, May 16, 2026
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa
- Stream: Big Ten-Plus
- Radio: portal.stretchinternet.com/purdue/
Big Ten standings
Purdue is currently tied with Oregon in the Big Ten standings at 18-9 and is one game back of USC (19-8). With the Ducks and Trojans playing each other, a Boilermaker sweep of the Hawkeyes would ensure a top-four finish in the Big Ten standings, which gives Purdue a bye until the single-elimination round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Here's a complete look at the standings entering the final weekend of regular-season action.
- UCLA Bruins (26-1)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-7)
- USC Trojans (19-8)
- Oregon Ducks (18-9)
- Purdue Boilermakers (18-9)
- Michigan Wolverines (17-10)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (13-14)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (12-15)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-16)
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16)
- Washington Huskies (11-16)
- Michigan State Spartans (11-19)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (8-19)
- Indiana Hoosiers (7-20)
- Maryland Terrapins (7-20)
- Northwestern Wildcats (7-20)
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin