How to Stream Purdue Baseball's Pivotal Final Series vs. Iowa

The final Big Ten series of the regular season is a pivotal one for Purdue. Greg Goff and his squad are in Des Moines this week for the final three games of the conference slate, hoping to earn a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament and avoid playing until Friday, May 22.

Purdue enters this weekend with a 35-15 record and an 18-9 mark in Big Ten play, fresh off a three-game sweep of rival Indiana. The Boilermakers are currently in a tie for fourth place and can climb as high as second in the league. If Purdue sweeps Iowa, it will earn a top-four spot in the tournament.

A sweep would also help Purdue's chances of earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament field for just the fourth time in program history. So, there's a lot at stake this week as the Boilermakers take on the Hawkeyes.

Here's how you can tune in for this week's three-game series between Purdue and Iowa.

Purdue coach Greg Goff walks back after talking to an umpire. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Game 1: Purdue vs. Iowa

When : Thursday, May 14, 2026

: Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Where : Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa

: Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa Stream : Big Ten-Plus

: Big Ten-Plus Radio: portal.stretchinternet.com/purdue/

Game 2: Purdue vs. Iowa

When : Friday, May 15, 2026

: Friday, May 15, 2026 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Where : Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa

: Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa Stream : Big Ten-Plus

: Big Ten-Plus Radio: portal.stretchinternet.com/purdue/

Game 3: Purdue vs. Iowa

When : Saturday, May 16, 2026

: Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time : 2 p.m. ET

: 2 p.m. ET Where : Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa

: Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa Stream : Big Ten-Plus

: Big Ten-Plus Radio: portal.stretchinternet.com/purdue/

Big Ten standings

Fans watch during the NCAA baseball game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue is currently tied with Oregon in the Big Ten standings at 18-9 and is one game back of USC (19-8). With the Ducks and Trojans playing each other, a Boilermaker sweep of the Hawkeyes would ensure a top-four finish in the Big Ten standings, which gives Purdue a bye until the single-elimination round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Here's a complete look at the standings entering the final weekend of regular-season action.

UCLA Bruins (26-1) Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-7) USC Trojans (19-8) Oregon Ducks (18-9) Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) Michigan Wolverines (17-10) Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12) Illinois Fighting Illini (13-14) Iowa Hawkeyes (12-15) Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-16) Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16) Washington Huskies (11-16) Michigan State Spartans (11-19) Penn State Nittany Lions (8-19) Indiana Hoosiers (7-20) Maryland Terrapins (7-20) Northwestern Wildcats (7-20)

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