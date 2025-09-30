Who Purdue Will Send to Big Ten Basketball Media Days
Purdue has revealed the coaches and student-athletes it will be sending to Chicago for Big Ten Basketball Media Days next week. Both the men's and women's teams will participate in the event.
The 2025-26 Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Days will start on Wednesday, Oct. 8, with the women's basketball teams speaking to the media. Then, men's basketball programs will take the spotlight on Thursday, Oct. 9.
Purdue women's basketball will be represented by head coach Katie Gearlds, as well as sophomore forward Lana McCarthy and senior Madison Layden-Zay. On the men's side, coach Matt Painter will be accompanied by Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn in Chicago.
All 18 schools will be represented at the event.
Purdue women's basketball representatives
Coach Katie Gearlds — Gearlds is in her fifth season as the coach of the Boilermakers. She has posted a 61-64 record, with three postseason appearances, two in the WNIT and one NCAA Tournament trip. Last season, Purdue finished with a 10-19 record.
Lana McCarthy — McCarthy started in 26 of Purdue's 29 games as a true freshman. She averaged 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest. She is expected to be one of the team's top interior players entering the 2025-26 campaign.
Madison Layden-Zay — Layden-Zay returns to Purdue after taking the 2024-25 season off. In four seasons, she has played in 111 games and made 93 starts. She is a 1,000-point scorer and has knocked down more than 200 career three-pointers.
Purdue men's basketball representatives
Coach Matt Painter — Painter is in his 21st season at his alma mater. He's guided the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, and a Final Four appearance (2024). Last year, the Boilermakers went 24-12 and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Braden Smith — Smith is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and the winner of the Bob Cousy Award. He's one of the best players in college basketball and owns Purdue's all-time assist record. He has also scored more than 1,000 points and collected over 500 rebounds in three seasons.
Trey Kaufman-Renn — Kaufman-Renn was Purdue's top scorer and rebounder last year, averagin 20.1 points and 6.5 boards per contest. He's also a member of the program's 1,000-point club. Kaufman-Renn was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior.
Coverage of Big Ten Basketball Media Days
Big Ten Basketball Media Days is a two-day event that is held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., just outside of Chicago. Television coverage of the event will begin at 11 a.m. ET on both days and will air on Big Ten Network.
The Big Ten has not releases specific podium times for coaches and student-athletes at this time. Big Ten Network typically interviews coaches and student-athletes throughout the day, as well. No times have been released for that, either.
