Why Purdue's Mackey Arena Received Several Mentions at NBA Scouting Combine
Mackey Arena was a popular topic this week at the NBA Scouting Combine. Why, you might ask? There are a lot of former Big Ten basketball players who are glad they never have to set foot inside Purdue's intimidating cathedral ever again.
During interview periods at the NBA Scouting Combine, several former Big Ten men's basketball players were asked which arena they were glad they'd never have to play in again. Mackey Arena popped up multiple times.
The Big Ten posted a video on Friday with former Big Ten players like Derik Queen (Maryland), Danny Wolf (Michigan), Brice Williams (Nebraska), Dylan Harper (Rutgers), and others saying Mackey Arena was the toughest venue in the conference. Below is the clip.
Answers from former Big Ten players come as no surprise. Every year, current and former players in the conference rank Purdue's venue as the most intimidating in the league. It doesn't help that the Boilermakers have been nearly unbeatable inside the walls of Mackey Arena.
Over the last four seasons, Purdue has posted a 60-5 record on its home floor. The Boilermakers went through the 2023-24 season without a loss at Mackey Arena. This past year, Matt Painter's team finished with a 14-2 record in West Lafayette.
Mackey Arena is considered one of the best venues in college basketball. Some future NBA players might be excited they don't have to visit the arena any longer, but that doesn't mean the sound and environment won't haunt their dreams for years to come.
