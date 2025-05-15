Bryson Cardinal, Son of Former Purdue Basketball Standouts, Commits to Butler
Bryson Cardinal, the son of former Purdue basketball players Brian Cardinal (men's) and Danielle (Bird) Cardinal (women's), will remain in Indiana to play college basketball. On Thursday, the youngest Cardinal announced his commitment to Butler.
"After a great visit with Coach (Thad) Matta, I'm excited to announce my academic and athletic commitment to (Butler)," Bryson wrote. "Thanks for all the support (Guerin Catholic and Indiana Elite)."
A 6-foot-8 forward, Bryson is a member of the 2025 recruiting class.
Bryson attended Guerin Catholic in Noblesville, Ind. and played in 78 games across the last three seasons. The 2024-25 campaign was the best statistical season of his career at the high school level.
This past year, Bryson nearly averaged a double-double, scoring 19.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He also averaged 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
In the 2022-23 season, Bryson was a member of a Guerin Catholic team that reached the IHSAA State Championship Game. The Golden Eagles also made it to the semistate round of the tournament in 2024 and earned a trip to regionals this past season.
Bryson ended his high school career at Guerin Catholic with 1,054 points, pulled down 582 rebounds, and dished out 140 assists.
The former Guerin Catholic standout is a member of a four-man recruiting class that heads to Butler for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs ended last season with a 15-20 record.
Brian played at Purdue from 1996-2000 and was a three-time All-Big Ten selection. He received third-team honors in 1998 and 1999 and earned second-team honors in 2000.
Following his career at Purdue, Brian was selected in the second round of the 2000 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He enjoyed a 12-year career, playing for the Pistons, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks.
Brian won an NBA championship with the Mavericks in 2011.
Bryson's mother, Danielle, played for the Purdue women's basketball team from 1996-2000. She was part of the 1999 Boilermakers squad that finished with a 34-1 record, went 16-0 in Big Ten play, and won a national championship.
