Boiler Banter Podcast: Purdue Men's Basketball Recruiting Updates and More
In the world of college athletics, recruiting never stops. On this week's edition of the Boiler Banter Podcast, Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer Dustin Schutte provides some quick updates on the recruiting front.
Last week, the Boilermakers extended an offer to four-star guard Kevin Savage (Marietta, Ga.). Three-star center Isaiah Hill (Indianapolis) was also recently on campus for an unofficial visit. Both are members of the 2027 recruiting class.
Top Indiana prospect Steven Reynolds III (2026) also revealed that he is leaving South Bend Washington and is headed to Dallas with his family to finish his high school career. He is a four-star guard and a target for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.
Finally, shoutouts to the Purdue men's and women's golf teams for reaching the NCAA Championships. There's also a shoutout to the Boilermaker softball team, which made a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament.
Boiler Banter Podcast
Links mentioned
- Steven Reynolds III moving with family to Dallas — CLICK HERE
- Purdue offers Kevin Savage (Marietta, Ga.) — CLICK HERE
- Isaiah Hill takes unofficial visit (Instagram) — CLICK HERE
- Purdue women's golf makes NCAA Championships — CLICK HERE
- Purdue men's golf reaches NCAA Championships — CLICK HERE
- Softball season ends in Big Ten Tournament — CLICK HERE
Highlights
Isaiah Hill
Kevin Savage
Related stories on Purdue Sports
ESPN ANALYST GRADES PURDUE BASKETBALL: Purdue finished the 2024-25 season with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16. One ESPN college basketball analyst provided a grade for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
ROTHSTEIN TALKS PURDUE RETENTION: College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein praised Purdue's ability to retain its top talent, saying it's "unseen" in the sport these days. CLICK HERE