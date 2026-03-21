Why Queens Coach Grant Leonard has 'Ultimate Respect' For Purdue's Program

ST. LOUIS — Grant Leonard knows what he wants his program at Queens to look like when its rolling. What he envisions is similar to the opponent his team played at the Enterprise Center on Friday night.

No. 2 seed Purdue took care of business in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, defeating No. 15 seed Queens 104-71. The Royals played well for the first 17 minutes, but an avalanche of Boilermaker scoring and rebounding wore down the small school from North Carolina.

Very little was discussed about the Xs and Os of Friday night's game in St. Louis. Instead, Leonard spoke proudly about what his team had accomplished this season. He also tipped his cap to Purdue and coach Matt Painter, who has built one of the best cultures in college basketball.

"The one thing I really appreciate about Purdue and their players, similar to us, they have high-character kids," Leonard said. "Their retention rate is higher than most of the teams in our league. They develop players. They recruit unheralded players. I don't think Braden had any other high-major offers. And they just believe in their evaluation."

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Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and Queens University of Charlotte Royals head coach Grant Leonard meet. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Leonard has already experienced a high level of success for a mid-major program. Queens made the NCAA Tournament in the first season it was eligible since becoming a Division I program. The Royals finished third in the A-SUN and won the conference tournament with an overtime victory over Central Arkansas.

Queens isn't done growing yet. Leonard hopes this level of success can become a constant for his program, regularly making March Madness appearances and, eventually, winning a game in the NCAA Tournament.

He wants to do it the "Purdue way," though. He wants to bring in the right players, retain talent, and build a force in the A-SUN Conference. On Friday night, Leonard got a first-hand look at one of the country's premier programs. He has nothing but respect for the way Painter runs his organization.

"That's how I look at Queens, and we're developing in the A-SUN. Our goal is to build a sustainable power in our league, similar to what Purdue has done in the Big Ten," he said. "Just know that the respect level for their program is ultimately at the highest level."

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