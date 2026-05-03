Purdue Coach Matt Painter Reflects on Favorite Moment From 2025-26 Season

There were plenty of moments and games Matt Painter could have selected when asked about his favorite from the 2025-26 season. But the head coach didn't hesitate to talk about the one that stood out most from last year's 30-9 campaign.

Purdue's 80-72 win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game is the one that highlighted the Boilermakers' season, at least for Painter.

"Oh, easily the Michigan game," Painter said when asked about his favorite moment during the For Pete's Sake podcast. "I told our staff, 'We're going to be fine if we don't turn it over.' It's a hell of a statement, right? ... I thought that was the best game we played all year."

Purdue had stellar performances from multiple players in that game in Chicago, highlighted by efforts from Oscar Cluff and Braden Smith.

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates a play. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cluff was a force on the interior, scoring 21 points and grabbing five rebounds while shooting 7-of-11 from the floor. Smith had his best overall performance of the Big Ten Tournament, scoring 14 points, dishing out 11 assists and recording three steals.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 21 points and Fletcher Loyer also had 14 points, shooting 3-of-4 from behind the three-point line.

Purdue's senior class claimed its second Big Ten Tournament title, also winning the championship in 2023. It was an impressive way to bounce back after a disappointing end to the regular season, losing to Wisconsin at Mackey Arena on Senior Day.

Purdue was confident entering tournament championship

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) looks to pass. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

When Purdue hosted Michigan at Mackey Arena on Feb. 17, the Wolverines dominated the Boilermakers. Dusty May's team used a 16-0 run in the first half to create separation and the game was never in doubt.

Despite that 91-80 final — a game that was more lopsided than the final score indicated — Painter said he liked what Purdue was able to accomplish in that game, especially in the second half. The Boilers may have lost the game, but they had a lot of confidence about how they could attack Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament title game.

"They had the No. 1 defense, we had the No. 1 offense," Painter said. "We liked our matchups when we went back and watched tape. We scored 47 points on them in the second half. And games are different, right? They had a 16-0 run in the first half. They had us down 15 to 20 points in that game. So, it gets a little bit different. But when we went back and watched it, we felt like the mistakes we made were self-inflicted."

Purdue ended the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game with just two turnovers in the eight-point win over Michigan. The Boilermakers also had a 13-2 advantage in points off turnovers and never allowed the Wolverines to go on a lengthy scoring run.

As a result, Purdue cut down the nets at the United Center in Chicago. It was a memorable day for fans, and the moment Painter remembers most from the 2025-26 squad.

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