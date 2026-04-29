Fletcher Loyer Sends Out Thank You to Purdue

A month after playing his final game in a Purdue uniform, guard Fletcher Loyer is sending out a heartfelt "thank you" to the school that he represented for four years.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Loyer sent out a heartfelt thank you to Purdue as his college career concludes. He spent four years in West Lafayette, leading the Boilermakers to tremendous success on the hardwood.

"Purdue has given me everything a young kid could dream of," Loyer wrote. "Memories, relationships, and experiences I'll carry for life. I'm grateful to everyone who played such a big part in my journey. Through all the highs and lows, I wouldn't trade these last four years with my brothers for anything. Thank you, Purdue."

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Loyer ended his time at Purdue with a sensational senior campaign. He averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 43.2% from behind the three-point line. The senior guard helped Purdue to a Big Ten Tournament championship and a trip to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

Loyer played particularly well in Purdue's wins over Miami in the second round and the Sweet 16 against Texas. He scored 24 points on just seven shots in the Boilers' second-round 79-69 victory over the Hurricanes. In the Sweet 16, he dropped in 18 points and hit four triples in a 79-77 win over the Longhorns.

In his final regular-season game, Loyer became Purdue's all-time leader in made three-pointers. He made 309 triples in his career, passing Carsen Edwards (281) for the program record.

Loyer finished his career at Purdue with 1,829 points, 308 rebounds, 303 assists and a 41.1% three-point percentage.

Loyer part of senior trio that stayed at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and guard Gicarri Harris (24) celebrate. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Yes, Loyer and teammates Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn enjoyed plenty of success at Purdue, but that's not all they'll be remembered for in West Lafayette. In an era where players can pack their bags and leave for more money, all three decided to stay.

A major reason why that group stayed was because of head coach Matt Painter.

"He recruited us, and he put a lot of faith in us early on, obviously putting the ball into the hands of two freshmen right away," Loyer said during the NCAA Tournament. "He put a lot of confidence in us to go out on the court and play ... We didn't really look anywhere else.

"I think you see a lot of situations where guys go chase money, and the grass isn't always greener. You can learn a lot of values."

During their time at Purdue, Loyer, Smith and Kaufman-Renn won a pair of regular-season Big Ten titles, two Big Ten Tournament championships, and reached the NCAA Tournament all four seasons. The trio also leaves the program as the winningest senior class in the history of Purdue basketball, winning 117 games from 2022 through 2026.

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