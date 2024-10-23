WNBA Boilers: Sun Coach Stephanie White Reportedly 'In Talks' With Multiple Teams
Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White has reportedly been "in talks" with multiple WNBA teams regarding her coaching future. The former Purdue star has been the leader of the Connecticut Sun for the last two seasons but a change could potentially be on the horizon.
Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Wednesday that White has spoken with multiple teams about her future, including the Sun, Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever.
White recently told reporters that she's been dealing with a "family emergency." That has put her future plans on hold for the moment.
White, who played at Purdue from 1995-99, could be an intriguing candidate for the Fever job. She played in Indiana for five seasons (2000-04) and was an assistant coach from 2011-14, winning a WNBA championship as a member of Lin Dunn's staff in 2012. White was also the head coach of the Fever from 2015-16, posting a 37-31 record.
It has to be an intriguing opportunity for White, with the Fever having back-to-back No. 1 picks in Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. Boston was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2023 and Clark took home the honor in 2024.
Indiana returned to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016 after finishing with a 20-20 record. White's Sun squad defeated Indiana 2-0 in a best-of-3 series in the first round of the postseason.
Chicago would be another interesting option for White. The Sky have a strong, young interior with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso in the post.
In the last two seasons, White has led Connecticut to a 55-25 record, reaching the semifinal round of the WNBA playoffs each year. In 2023, White was named the WNBA Coach of the Year.
As a player at Purdue, White was a key member of the 1999 national championship team. She was the Big Ten Player of the Year after averaging 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game. The Boilermakers went 34-1 that season.
