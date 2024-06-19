Zach Edey Among 20 Players Invited to Canada Basketball's Training Camp
Zach Edey is one step closer to participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The former Purdue star is one of 20 players selected to attend training camp for Canada Basketball.
On Wednesday, Canada Basketball announced the names of the 20 participants selected to join the team for training camp. Edey made the cut and will work with the squad from June 28-July 7. The team will train at Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport at the University of Toronto campus, as well as the OVO Athletic Centre.
Edey is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game at Purdue. The 7-foot-4 center won his second straight National Player of the Year honor and led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten regular season championship and a trip to the Final Four.
In four years at Purdue, Edey scored 2,516 points and grabbed 1,321 rebounds, setting program records in both categories.
Since the end of the season, Edey has been participating in the NBA Scouting Combine and worked with a number of teams during pre-draft workouts. He's a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, held on June 26-27.
Here's the complete list of players invited to Canada Basketball's training camp for the 2024 Paris Olympics:
- Kyle Alexander
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- RJ Barrett
- Trae Bell-Haynes
- Khem Birch
- Oshae Brissett
- Dillon Brooks
- Luguentz Dort
- Zach Edey
- Melvin Ejim
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Mfiondu Kabengele
- Trey Lyles
- Jamal Murray
- Andrew Nembhard
- Kelly Olynyk
- Dwight Powell
- Phil Scrubb
- Thomas Scrubb
- Andrew Wiggins
