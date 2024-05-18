Zach Edey Believes He Showed Versatility, Shooting Ability During NBA Pro Day
Zach Edey has been proving to NBA scouts all week that he's ready to take his game to the next level. That didn't change during his pro day, when he continued to show off his versatility and shooting ability.
Not to overstate the obvious, but Edey's primary role at Purdue was to play in the post. He found plenty of success, leaving as the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, while also winning National Player of the Year honors twice.
But Edey knows there's a lot more to his game than just dominating the painted area. After his pro day workout, the 7-foot-4 center was asked what he wanted to show scouts during his workout.
"Just things I've been talking about — that I can shoot, I can do other things," Edey said. "I can initiate offense a little bit. I can do things I wasn't able to at Purdue. Like, I'm never gonna complain about my role at Purdue, but I feel like there were some things I could do that I was able to show today."
Edey also participated in five-on-five, four-on-four and three-on-three workouts during his pro day. There were certain aspects of his game he wanted to show off in that format, as well.
"We just wanted to play, show what we've been working on in the offseason — ball-handling, getting into action, getting in motion, talking. Things that don't come through from a straight workout," Edey said.
Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game for Purdue last season. He is projected as a first-round pick but is hoping to work his way into becoming a lottery pick (Nos. 1-14) in this year's NBA Draft.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
EDEY'S NBA COMBINE SUCCESS NO SURPRISE: Zach Edey didn't get the chance to showcase his shooting range during his career at Purdue. But Edey has demonstrated at the NBA Scouting Combine that he's more than capable of knocking down shots from the perimeter and becoming a true NBA prospect. CLICK HERE
JACOBSEN INVITED TO U18 TRAINING CAMP: Incoming Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen has been invited to the USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team training camp. The 7-foot-3 prospect is one of 30 players competing for 12 roster spots for the 2024 AmeriCup. CLICK HERE