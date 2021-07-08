Canada Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team to Play Quarterfinal Against Spain on Friday

The Canada Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team won its first game of the bracket stage against Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The 86-56 victory set up quarterfinal a matchup with Spain on Friday for a spot in the semifinals.

Following the Round of 16 at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Riga, Latvia, the Canada team owns an undefeated record. Canada finished ahead of Lithuania, Senegal, and Japan in Group A, then recorded a 30-point win in the first round of the bracket stage.

The Canada Men's U19 Team earned a 86-56 victory over Puerto Rico on Wednesday, propelling it into a matchup with Spain at 5 a.m. ET on Friday.

Spain enters the game having defeated Australia 86-73 in the Round of 16. The team finished 2-1 in the group stage, winning matchups against France and Korea while dropping its game against Argentina by one point.

Purdue basketball's Zach Edey has been one of Canada's most reliable players in the tournament. Edey, a 7-foot-3 sophomore center for the Boilermakers, leads Canada with with 14 rebounds per game.

He's registered a team-high with 56 total rebounds to go along with 54 points, four blocked shots and three assists. Edey has made 57.9% of his shots from the floor, which is another team-best. Although, he has only made 10 of his 19 free-throw attempts.

In the Canada U19 Team's victory over Puerto Rico, Edey scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. He also registered eight rebounds, which was two shy of his fourth double-double in as many games for the team.

Edey also registered one block and made both of his shots from the foul line.

A win against Spain on Friday would put Canada in position to play in a potential semifinal matchup with the USA. The tournament's semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, with the finals taking place on Sunday. The complete game schedule for all teams can be found HERE.

