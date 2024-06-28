Zach Edey’s Work Ethic Key to Purdue Success And NBA Future
Less than five minutes into Purdue’s 2020-21 season opener against Liberty, Sasha Stefanovic realized Zach Edey was a special player.
Stefanovic, a junior guard for the Boilermakers, threw a lob to the 7-foot-4 freshman inside Titan Field House in Melbourne, Fla. Edey caught it and threw down a thunderous dunk that echoed throughout the nearly empty gymnasium.
“It was like, ‘Whoa, this dude can play,’” Stefanovic recalled.
Edey finished that night with a team-high 19 points, making nine-of-10 shots from the floor. Purdue knew then it had a talented player, but nobody could have envisioned what lay ahead.
In four years, Edey transformed from a no-name high school recruit — ranked as the No. 436 prospect in the country — into a two-time National Player of the Year. He led the Boilermakers to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles (2023, 2024), a Big Ten Tournament championship (2023) and a trip to the National Championship Game (2024).
Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Edey with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
It’s been quite a journey for the 7-footer, one that required a lot of hard work and dedication to the craft. From the time he stepped foot on Purdue’s campus, he was prepared for that challenge.
Work ethic put Edey in position to dominate
Since the days when Gene Keady was on the sideline, Purdue has prided itself on work ethic. Across the backside of the team’s practice shorts reads the mantra, “Play Hard,” a constant reminder that the pathway to success comes from blood, sweat and tears.
Edey fully embraced Purdue’s culture from the moment he arrived in West Lafayette.
“Throughout his career, he’s been super consistent with his work,” said Stefanovic, who is now the director of player development on Purdue’s staff. “Hook shots, rebounding, defensively, he’s done a tremendous job focusing on all those things to become an elite-level player.
“His development from a basketball and body perspective — it’s impressive to see his work ethic at an elite level.”
Edey made a sizable jump in his production from his sophomore to junior season. He went from averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 2021-22 to 22.3 points and 12.9 boards per contest the following season.
A big reason for the 7-foot-4, 300-pound center’s bigger numbers was his improved physique. Even at his massive size, Edey logged more than 31 minutes per contest.
“Early on he wasn’t in the shape he needed to be to be an elite-level player. He really got to that level the last two years,” Stefanovic said. “He’s just so unique, provides so many things on a basketball court.”
After that breakout season as a junior in which he ledthe Boilermakers to a Big Ten regular season title and Big Ten Tournament championship, Edey was named the Naismith National Player of the Year — Purdue’s first winner of the award since Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson in 1994.
But the individual success never affected Edey’s work ethic, especially after the disappointing loss to Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament that made Purdue just the second No. 1 seed to fall to a No. 16 seed.
Edey decided to return to Purdue for the 2023-24 season, but he wasn’t resting on his laurels. Instead, he got back into the gym and continued to improve his game.
It’s hard to overlook a guy who stands 7-foot-4, but many college coaches did when it came to Edey’s recruitment. And that contributed to his drive, according to Purdue coach Matt Painter.
“He doesn't have the bullshit because he didn't get recruited,” Painter said during the season. “That's the best way I can say it."
Edey selected by Memphis Grizzlies
When Memphis selected Edey with the ninth pick, it knew exactly what it was getting. Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said the organization was “thrilled” that the Purdue center was still available.
"Zach Edey is a particularly special fit [for the franchise]," Kleiman said. "In getting to know him, we are talking about someone whose competitiveness is through the roof, care factor is through the roof. No ego, just wants to win."
Although Memphis is high on Edey and the talent he brings to the franchise, there are still some skeptics. Sure, he dominated the college level for the past two seasons, but will those skills translate?
Stefanovic says there are multiple things Edey can do that he didn’t show at Purdue, especially on the defensive end.
“His defensive ability is something that I think people will realize, it’s high level,” Stefanovic said. “He didn’t want to give fouls because, at Purdue, he needed to be on the floor. He’s a very intelligent player.
“I think he can be more aggressive in the NBA. A big part of his job will be defending the rim, getting blocks and challenging guys when they come into the paint. That’ll raise his value in joining the Grizzlies.”
Make no mistake, there are still some areas where Edey needs to improve. He’s not going to waltz into the NBA and dominate the way he did the last two seasons at Purdue.
Joining an electrifying player like Ja Morant in Memphis, Edey should focus on improving his screens and perfecting the pick-and-roll. Stefanovic says that will make a big difference when it comes to staying on the floor for the Grizzlies.
“I think the screening aspect is a really big skill of his that will help him a lot, get him time on the floor,” he said. “That’ll be a thing for him in the NBA. Putting pressure on the rim will be really important for him and getting playing time.”
It’s impossible to predict whether Edey will be a star at the next level. There are too many variables, too many uncertainties to project what success looks like for the former Boilermaker.
But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from Edey during his time in West Lafayette, it’s that he’s willing to put in the work necessary to be the best version of himself.
He proved it time and again — from his first alley-oop slam in his first Purdue game in November 2020 to his 37-point, 10-rebound performance in his last game as a Boilermaker against UConn in the National Championship Game.
“Me, coming back as a coach and seeing his development, he’s the real deal,” Stefanovic said. “He showed me every single day that he can play.”