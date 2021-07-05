USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team to Finish Group Stage Against Australia on Tuesday

The USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team, which includes Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst, is a perfect 2-0 after two contest. The team concludes the group stage with a matchup against Australia on Tuesday.

After two days of competition at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Riga, Latvia, the USA team has cruised to an undefeated record and has yet to trail in a game. The USA defeated both Turkey and Mali by an average score of more than 39 points.

The USA Men's U19 Team has 183 total points scored through its two contests, more than any other country in the tournament. It has also allowed just 106 points on the defensive end of the court, edging France for the least thus far.

The USA will look to maintain its unblemished record, and its spot atop Group D, in its final matchup of the group stage against Australia on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Team Record Streak Points For Points Against USA 2-0 W2 183 106 Turkey 1-1 W1 118 145 Australia 1-1 L1 159 131 Mali 0-2 L2 119 197

Australia enters the game with a 1-1 record, having defeated Mali on Saturday but dropping a close contest Sunday against Turkey. The team is averaging 79.5 points per game.

Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst have been pivotal in the team's success thus far. Ivey, a sophomore guard for the Boilermakers, led the USA in scoring in both of its games so far.

He's registered team-highs with 35 total points and six steals as a starter while also recording five rebounds, three assists and one block. Ivey has made 54.5% of his shooting attempts from the floor, including 35.7% from 3-point range. He is also 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Furst, an incoming freshman for Purdue and the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, has recorded valuable minutes as a role player for the USA team. He boasts the team's highest field-goal percentage after making seven of his 10 total shooting attempts off the bench.

He has registered 21 points in two games, which ranks third on the team. Furst is one of three players to record a team-high 12 rebounds, alongside Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The 6-foot-10 forward from Blackhawk Christian High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has also recorded three assists and two steals while converting on seven of his 10 attempts from the foul line.

In the USA U19 Team's 83-54 victory over Turkey on Saturday, Ivey recorded a team-high 21 points while also registering four steals, three rebounds, two assists and one block. Furst added seven points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The two didn't waver in the USA team's second matchup of the weekend. In a 100-52 blowout against Mali, Ivey and Furst were two of three players to score a team-high 14 points.

Furst also snatched another six rebounds while contributing one assist and one steal. Ivey registered two steals, two rebounds and one assist in the win.

In two games, every player is averaging double-digit minutes on the floor. Ivey has played 17.6 minutes per game, while Furst has contributed 15 minutes per contest.

Once the group stage is completed, all participating teams will compete in the Round of 16. Teams from Group A will play Group B while Group C will play Group D. The winners of the first round of the bracket advance to the Quarter-Finals on Wednesday, while the losers drop to the Classification Games to compete for places 9-16.

The Semi-Finals are scheduled for Saturday, with the Finals taking place on Sunday. The complete game schedule for all teams can be found HERE.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

BIG TEN DAILY, JULY 5: Ohio State earns a late commitment from the nation's top 2021 defensive line prospect, Penn State's 2022 recruiting class now ranks among the top five in the country and Michigan's DeVante' Jones withdraws from the NBA Draft. CLICK HERE

Ohio State earns a late commitment from the nation's top 2021 defensive line prospect, Penn State's 2022 recruiting class now ranks among the top five in the country and Michigan's DeVante' Jones withdraws from the NBA Draft. IVEY LEADS USA U19 BASKETBALL TEAM: Purdue's Jaden Ivey exploded for 21 points in the USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team's 83-54 victory over Turkey on Saturday. Boilermaker teammate logged seven points and six rebounds off the bench. CLICK HERE

Purdue's Jaden Ivey exploded for 21 points in the USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team's 83-54 victory over Turkey on Saturday. Boilermaker teammate logged seven points and six rebounds off the bench. IVEY, FURST DOMINATE AGAINST MALI: Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were two of three USA players to score a team-high 14 points in a 100-52 victory over Mali on Sunday. The team sits atop Group D, ahead of Turkey, Australia and Mali. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!