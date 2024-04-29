Former Purdue Basketball Player Ethan Morton Announces Transfer to Colorado State
It didn't take long for Ethan Morton to find his next destination. The former Purdue starter has announced that he will be finishing his college basketball career at Colorado State.
Morton made the announcement with a post on X. The graduate transfer posted an image with the caption, "One last go 'round."
Morton entered the NCAA transfer portal following Purdue's run to the national championship game this past season. Although he had been a starter during the 2022-23 campaign, the senior wing took on a reduced role this past year.
For the season, Morton averaged 10 minutes per game. He was utilized mostly for his defensive efforts last season. Because of his sacrifice, the Boilers finished the year with a 34-5 record, winning a second straight Big Ten regular season title and reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1980.
During the NCAA Tournament, Purdue coach Matt Painter talked about how grateful he was for the sacrifices made by Morton, as well as Caleb Furst and others on the roster.
"When you make a statement, Would we be here without Zach Edey? Braden Smith? No. As you start to trickle down as a coach, you realize importance," Painter said during media availability in the NCAA Tournament. "I had two guys that didn't play for me last night, Caleb Furst and Ethan Morton. They started for me the year before. With their attitudes, the way they've handled things, been professional as young people, we wouldn't be here without them either. It's a big part of our team. It pains me that they don't play. It's hard for me as a person to do that. I want it to work for each individual."
In his four seasons in West Lafayette, Morton averaged 2.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He appeared in 132 career games, making 29 starts. He will have one year of eigibility to use at Colorado State.
The Rams went 25-11 during the 2023-24 season and reached the NCAA Tournament. They defeated Virginia 67-42 in a First Four game among No. 10 seeds. Colorado State then lost 56-44 to No. 7 seed Texas in the Round of 64.
Morton is the second former Boilermaker to announce his transfer destination. Former Purdue forward and 2024 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Mason Gillis announced his transfer to Duke.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
- PURDUE SCHEDULING MARQUETTE: Purdue is reportedly scheduling a home-and-home series with Marquette. The two teams played in the Maui Invitational last season. The Boilermakers have won three of the last four meetings. CLICK HERE
- CATCHINGS, HARRIS TOP 100 RECRUITS: ESPN released its list of top-100 recruits in the 2024 college basketball class. Purdue commits Kanon Catchings and Gicarri Harris both made the list. CLICK HERE