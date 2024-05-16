Big Ten Daily (May 16): Northwestern Playing Ohio State, Illinois at Wrigley Field
It took a little time, but Northwestern has finally figured out its home-game situation for the 2024 football season. This year's schedule will include playing two Big Ten games at Wrigley Field.
Northwestern announced this week that it will play its first five home games of the 2024 season at a temporary, on-campus stadium in Evanston. Opponents in those games include Miami (Ohio), Duke, Eastern Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
Then, the Wildcats will play their two November home games at Wrigley Field — home of the MLB's Chicago Cubs. Northwestern will host Ohio State on Nov. 16 and in-state rival Illinois on Nov. 30.
In April, Northwestern announced it was building a temporary, on-site stadium to host home football games for the next two seasons. The school is undergoing a complete restructuring of Ryan Field currently.
"We talk all the time about providing the ultimate student-athlete experience, and keeping our team on campus while providing a true home field advantage accomplishes that mission," said coach David Braun. "During a period of exciting transition, playing in a venue that brings the Northwestern community together provides a perfect bridge to the new Ryan Field, and I'm so excited about the gameday experience for our program and the entire Wildcat community."
Northwestern finished last season with an 8-5 record.
Jan Jensen has introductory press conference
The Iowa women's basketball team officially has a new coach. On Wednesday, Jan Jensen held her introductory press conference as the new leader of the Hawkeyes. She replaces Lisa Bluder, who retired after 24 seasons at the helm in Iowa City.
Jensen is a familiar name at Iowa, having served on Bluder's staff during her entire run as head coach. She began her coaching career at Drake, where Bluder also coached from 1990-2000.
While Jensen had plenty of great things to say during her introductory presser, there was one very touching moment, when she talked about her late mother, father and brother.
"I want to just mention three people who aren't here, they're actually watching from above — my mom, my dad and my brother," Jansen said. "You talk about fans — they were my biggest. They would have loved this day. Especially in a small town, those of you from a small town, boy, it's a big deal when you succeed in anything.
"I'm just so grateful to have so much support from my original hometown of Kimballton, living in Des Moines at Drake, such great people. My friends here, I'm just so blessed. But, my parents really taught me a lot, gave me my foundation. My brother, before I ever had a coach, I had a brother. I'm really thankful for that."
Jansen has been an assistant coach since 1993. This will be her first opportunity to lead a program.
PURDUE-ILLINOIS SERIES ON BTN: Big Ten Network has announced that all three baseball games between Purdue and Illinois will be televised. The Illini sit atop the Big Ten standings while the Boilermakers are tied for third heading into the final series of the regular season. CLICK HERE