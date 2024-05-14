Big Ten Daily (May 14): Lisa Bluder Retires After 24 Years at Iowa
After 24 seasons at Iowa, women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder has decided to retire. She made the announcement on Monday, just one month after leading the Hawkeyes to a second straight appearance in the national championship game.
Bluder retires as the winningest coach in Big Ten women's basketball history. With the Hawkeyes, she compiled a 528-254 record and led the team to five Big Ten Tournament championships, two regular season conference titles and a pair of Final Four appearances.
Bluder retired with 884 total wins as a college basketball coach.
"It has been the honor of my career to be a part of the Iowa Hawkeye family," Bluder wrote in a statement. "And to lead a women's basketball program filled with so many talented and remarkable young women, who have gone on to do great things in their careers and, more importantly, in their lives."
Over the last two seasons, Iowa has enjoyed remarkable success under Bluder. The Hawkeyes appeared in the national championship game in back-to-back seasons. With stars like Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Molly Davis and Hannah Stuelke, Iowa proved to be one of the best teams in the country the past two years.
Shortly after Bluder's announcement, Iowa announced that Jan Jensen will be the next coach of the Hawkeyes. Jensen was an associate head coach under Bluder at Iowa over the last 24 seasons. She also joined Bluder's staff at Drake in 1993.
Tom Brady to make broadcasting debut
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will finally make his broadcasting debut with FOX. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be in the booth for the Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.
The Week 1 game between the Browns and Cowboys is scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The network announced that Brady will be on the call for the game.
Upon his retirement from the NFL, Brady signed a 10-year contract with FOX worth $375 million. He will be the network's lead analyst for the NFL.
The Cowboys are already a big draw across the NFL. Having Brady on the call for his first broadcast will likely attract even more fans to FOX for the Week 1 showdown.
Michigan, Nebraska to play early primetime games
Michigan and Nebraska are getting primetime treatment for games in their nonconference schedule. NBC announced that the two teams will each play in the primetime slot in the first two weeks of the college football season.
The Wolverines' Week 1 contest against Fresno State on Saturday, Aug. 31 will be in primetime. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
In Week 2, Nebraska and Colorado will meet under the lights at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Huskers and Buffaloes will also have a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
More announcements regarding NBC's primetime games is expected in the near future.
