Big Ten Daily (May 7): College Football Analyst Joel Klatt Releases Post-Spring Top-25
There are still several months between now and the first kickoff of the 2024 college football season. But FOX analyst Joel Klatt has seen enough from spring practices across the country to produce a top-25 ranking as we head into the summer months.
Klatt, who has become one of the most popular college football analysts in the country, revealed his top-25 this week. There are seven teams from the Big Ten that Klatt included in his rankings.
Here's the rundown from the college football analyst following the conclusion of spring practices (Big Ten teams in bold):
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Oregon Ducks
5. Ole Miss Rebels
6. Utah Utes
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
8. Michigan Wolverines
9. Penn State Nittany Lions
10. Missouri Tigers
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
12. Florida State Seminoles
13. Clemson Tigers
14. LSU Tigers
15. USC Trojans
16. Tennessee Volunteers
17. Oklahoma Sooners
18. Miami Hurricanes
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys
20. Kansas State Wildcats
21. Arizona Wildcats
22. Nebraska Cornhuskers
23. Kansas Jayhawks
24. Iowa Hawkeyes
25. Texas A&M Aggies
It's always interesting to see how much these rankings change between spring practice and the first game in fall. Even though there's still a bit of a wait until we reach late August, this will give fans something to chew on for at least a few weeks.
Snoop Dogg sponsoring Arizona Bowl
Rap artist Snoop Dogg has decided to get involved with the world of college football. He will be sponsoring the Arizona Bowl this upcoming year, which includes an ode to his hit 1993 song and recent beverage line with Dr. Dre, "Gin & Juice."
The official title of the game will be the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. The bowl game had been previously sponsored by Barstool Sports. It will be played on Dec. 28 in Tucson, Ariz. and will feature teams from the MAC and Mountain West conferences.
"College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and super conferences, so it's time that we get back to the roots of college football," Snoop Dogg said in a social media statement. "When it was focused on the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, the fan experience and the pageantry. ... So it's only fitting that I step up and get this thing right."
This marks the first time that a bowl game has had an alcohol product as a title sponsor, per ESPN.
