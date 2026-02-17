How to Watch No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 1 Michigan With Streaming Info, Key Stats & Preview

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Big Ten showdown of epic proportions is on the schedule for Tuesday night. No. 7 Purdue will host No. 1 Michigan, as both teams compete for a conference championship and a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This will be the only meeting between the Boilermakers and Wolverines in the regular season, and it's sure to be entertaining. Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's clash.

#1 Michigan (24-1, 14-1) vs. #7 Purdue (21-4, 11-3)

Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) drives to the basket. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

What : Big Ten Conference game

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026

Tipoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET

Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

TV/Stream : Peacock, NBC Sports Network

App : Peacock

Announcers : Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Cayleigh Griffin (reporter)

Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Ch. 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE

Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs Michigan 94-77

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Michigan has a 52.2% chance to defeat Purdue

Rankings

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) reaches for the ball. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 7

— Purdue is ranked No. 7 Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 7

— Purdue is ranked No. 7 KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 8

— Purdue is ranked No. 8 NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 7

Michigan Wolverines

Associated Press — Michigan is ranked No. 1

— Michigan is ranked No. 1 Coaches — Michigan is ranked No. 1

— Michigan is ranked No. 1 KenPom — Michigan is ranked No. 1

— Michigan is ranked No. 1 NCAA NET — Michigan is ranked No. 1

Team Stats

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) reacts to a play. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #1 Michigan #7 Purdue Scoring 90.6 82.6 Points allowed 68.3 68.6 FG% 51.4% 50.2% 3FG% 35.4% 37.8% Rebounds 41.6 36.9 Assists 19.4 19.8 Blocks 6.1 2.9 Steals 6.2 5.8 Turnovers 12.2 9.3

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) controls the ball. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Smith helped Purdue win in a variety of ways during its two-game road trip to Nebraska and Iowa. In those two games, he accounted for 18 points, 22 assists, and 15 rebounds. He possesses the ability to score at all three levels and is one of the best facilitators in college basketball. For the season, Smith is averaging 14.7 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per contest. He is one of the most difficult players to defend because of his multifaceted skill set.

Fletcher Loyer, G — In his last four games, Loyer has really provided Purdue with a jolt on the offensive end. In wins over Maryland, Oregon, Nebraska, and Iowa, he's averaging 19.3 points per game and has shot 44.4% from behind the three-point line. Loyer has been one of the best shooters in program history and is chasing down Carsen Edwards' all-time three-point record at Purdue.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn has really become one of the Big Ten's top rebounders this season, especially over the last two games. He pulled down 19 boards against Nebraska and followed it up with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double in Purdue's blowout win over Iowa. Kaufman-Renn remains a major scoring threat in the post, but his tenacity on the glass has been taken to a new level. He's averaging 12.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the year.

Oscar Cluff, C — For a good portion of the season, Cluff was a double-double threat in nearly every game. He hasn't had the same consistent performance over the last month, but he still gives Purdue a nice punch in the low post as a scorer and a rebounder. He had a monster performance against Nebraska last week, scoring 12 points and collecting 14 rebounds.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) shoots. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendeborg, F — Lendeborg is one of the toughest players to prepare for because of his size, athleticism, and ability to do everything on the court. He's Michigan's top scorer and rebounder this season, averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest. Lendeborg has recorded three double-doubles in Michigan's last four games. He likes to get into the paint and cause problems in the post for opponents.

Morez Johnson Jr., F — A former standout at Illinois, Johnson is a physical big man and has been Michigan's most efficient scorer close to the basket. He's averaging13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, but he's shooting nearly 68% from the floor. Not many can match his physical style of play, especially with Michigan playing three bigs at the same time.

Aday Mara, C — On a team loaded with elite defensive players, Mara provides the shot blocker and rim protector on that end of the floor. He's a high-quality scorer and rebounder, but he really makes a difference defensively, averaging just under three blocks per contest. He has recorded at least one blocked shot in every game, and in his last five games is averaging 3.6 blocks per game.

Elliot Cadeau, G — Cadeau is Michigan's best facilitator, dishing out 5.5 assists per game. He's also a quality scorer and one of the top three-point shooters on the squad at 39.4%. The junior doesn't provide consistent scoring, but he doesn't have to. He distributes the ball at a high level, getting everyone around him involved. He's dished out at least five assists in each of the Wolverines' last seven contests. Although he Cadeau hasn't reached double figures in his last four games, he's still a problem on both ends.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter instructs his team. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record : 517-224

: 517-224 Record at Purdue: 492-219

Dusty May, Michigan

Michigan head coach Dusty May reacts to a play against Michigan State. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

May is in his second season at Michigan and his eighth season as a head coach. He was an assistant coach in college basketball for 14 seasons and a former team manager at Indiana under Bob Knight.

After graduating from IU, May became an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan for the 2005-06 season, his first opportunity at the Division I level. He spent one season with the Eagles before joining the Murray State staff for the 2006-07 year. May then jumped to UAB from 2007 until 2009 and Louisiana Tech, where he remained from 2009 through 2017. His final stop as an assistant was at Florida, working for the Gators from 2015 until 2018.

May was hired to be Florida Atlantic's head coach in 2018 after three seasons in Gainesville. His teams hovered around the .500 mark in each of his first three seasons, posting an overall record of 47-41. The Owls went 19-15 during the 2021-22 campaign, then had a breakthrough year in 2022-23.

That year, FAU won the Conference USA title and tournament championship. The Owls reached the Final Four and finished that season with a 35-4 record. May stayed at Florida Atlantic for one more season before getting the job at Michigan ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Overall record : 177-80

: 177-80 Record at Michigan: 51-11

Preview

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24), center Oscar Cluff (45) and guard C.J. Cox (0) celebrate. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This is one of the few teams on Purdue's schedule that creates a big matchup problem. Then again, that's what Michigan has done to everyone this season. The Wolverines are long, athletic, and play the game at a fast tempo.

Michigan uses its size to create havoc on the defensive end. With Lendeborg, Johnson and Mara all on the floor, the Wolverines have established themselves as the best defensive team in the country, blocking shots, forcing turnovers and turning those mistakes into easy baskets.

The Wolverines are also averaging more than 41 rebounds per game and distribute the basketball at a high rate. There aren't many weaknesses with this team.

However, Kaufman-Renn and Cluff can play a physical brand of basketball, something we saw just a week ago against Nebraska. The two big men combined for 33 rebounds in the win. When they crash the glass with that type of effort, they cause problems for a lot of teams.

Purdue is going to need its shooters to knock down shots in order to take advantages away from Michigan. If Smith, Loyer, Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox, Jack Benter, and Omer Mayer can hit from the perimeter, it will be a huge advantage for the Boilermakers.

Beacuse Michigan plays so quickly, it's also suscpetible to turnovers at a high rate. Purdue must be ready to take advantage of those opportunities, as well.

