Barry Alvarez Named Big Ten Special Advisor for Football

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced Thursday that former Wisconsin athletic Director Barry Alvarez was named Special Advisor for Football. He spent 32 seasons with the Badgers before leaving the university in June.

INDIANAPOLIS — During his opening statement at the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, commissioner Kevin Warren announced that Barry Alvarez has been named Special Advisor for Football. He will begin his new role starting Aug. 2, 2021.

Alvarez is a former Wisconsin head coach and athletic director who earned membership in the College Football, Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Wisconsin Halls of Fame.

“Barry has been blessed with an illustrious career in college athletics and his impact on college football and the Big Ten Conference has been significant,” Warren said. “He understands the history and traditions of the Big Ten. I trust Barry and we look forward to working with him on relevant football-related issues and building upon the strong relationships we have with the College Football Playoff, our broadcast and bowl partners, as well as our member institutions and student-athletes.”

Alvarez finished his 32nd season at Wisconsin in 2021, which included his 18th year as the university's athletic director. He previously spent 16 seasons as the coach of the Badgers football team. Alvarez concluded his career with the Badgers in June.

After arriving in Madison in 1990, Alvarez helped lead Wisconsin to the program's first-ever Rose Bowl victory in just his third season as the head coach. He is one of 16 Big Ten coaches to ever win 100 games as a coach but retired from his position after the 2005 season.

Alvarez is the Badgers' all-time winningest coach having compiled a 119-74-4 record. He helped lead Wisconsin to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories.

He was named Director of Athletics in 2004 and spent two years as both the Director of Athletics and head football coach. Wisconsin had considerable success during Alvarez’s tenure with the athletic department, winning a combined 16 national titles and 74 conference regular-season or tournaments. In the 2017-18 season, he earned Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year honors.

