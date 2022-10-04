Big Ten Conference Week 6 Football Schedule, Standings

The Big Ten Conference kicks off Week 6 of college football beginning on Friday at 7 p.m. ET when Nebraska goes on the road to face Rutgers inside SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Penn State and Minnesota are enjoying bye weeks this week.

Through five weeks of play, three conference programs remain undefeated, as Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State are all 5-0. The teams are all ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota and Purdue are all receiving votes.

There will be six Big Ten games, featuring four divisional matchups. Here's a look at what's going on in Week 6, with TV information, the opening point spreads and the current conference standings:

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1 in Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2 in Big Ten), 7 p.m. ET ( TV: FS1) Point Spread: Nebraska is a 3-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 50.5 points.

(5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) at (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten), noon ET ( FOX) Michigan is a 22-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 59 points. Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1 in Big Ten), noon ET (TV: BTN) Point Spread: Maryland is a 3-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 58.5 points.

Wisconsin Badgers (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-4, 1-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET ( TV: BTN) Point Spread: Wisconsin is a 9.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 44.5 points.

Big Ten Standings (Week 6)

East Division

Michigan Ohio State Penn State Maryland Indiana Rutgers Michigan State

West Division