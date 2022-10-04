Skip to main content

Big Ten Conference Week 6 Football Schedule, Standings

Rutgers travels to Nebraska on Friday night to open Week 6 of college football in the Big Ten Conference. Here is the current schedule and standings for this week's slate.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Big Ten Conference kicks off Week 6 of college football beginning on Friday at 7 p.m. ET when Nebraska goes on the road to face Rutgers inside SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Penn State and Minnesota are enjoying bye weeks this week. 

Through five weeks of play, three conference programs remain undefeated, as Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State are all 5-0. The teams are all ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota and Purdue are all receiving votes.

Read More: Purdue Gets Two Votes in Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Minnesota Drops From Rankings

There will be six Big Ten games, featuring four divisional matchups. Here's a look at what's going on in Week 6, with TV information, the opening point spreads and the current conference standings:

  • Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1 in Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2 in Big Ten), 7 p.m. ET (TV: FS1) Point Spread: Nebraska is a 3-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 50.5 points. 
  • No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten), noon ET (TV: FOX) Point Spread: Michigan is a 22-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 59 points. 
  • Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1 in Big Ten), noon ET (TV: BTN) Point Spread: Maryland is a 3-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 58.5 points. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More: Purdue Football Enters Week as Slight Underdog in Road Game Against Maryland

  • Wisconsin Badgers (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-4, 1-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: BTN) Point Spread: Wisconsin is a 9.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 44.5 points. 
  • No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) at Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten), 4 p.m. ET (TV: ABC) Point Spread: Ohio State is a 25.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 62.5 points. 
  • Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 1-1 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: BTN) Point Spread: Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 35.5. 

Big Ten Standings (Week 6)

East Division 

  1. Michigan 
  2. Ohio State 
  3. Penn State 
  4. Maryland
  5. Indiana
  6. Rutgers
  7. Michigan State

West Division 

  1. Illinois 
  2. Purdue 
  3. Northwestern
  4. Minnesota
  5. Iowa 
  6. Nebraska 
  7. Wisconsin

Aidan O'Connell Iowa
Football

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Selected as 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Nominee for Purdue Football

By D.J. Fezler
King Doerue vs Maryland 2019
Football

Purdue Football Enters Week as Slight Underdog in Road Game Against Maryland

By D.J. Fezler
Tj Sheffield vs Nebraska
Football

Game Time Announced For Purdue Football's Matchup With Nebraska on Oct. 15

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue coach jeff brohm vs minnesota
Football

What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Purdue Football's Road Game Against Maryland

By D.J. Fezler
Jeff Brohm and Paul Chryst
Football

Following Paul Chryst's Firing, Purdue Scheduled to Play Interim Coaches in Consecutive Games

By D.J. Fezler
Jalen Graham vs Iowa
Football

Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm 'Hopeful' for Jalen Graham to Return From Injury This Week

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue safety cam allen vs minnesota
Football

Purdue Safety Cam Allen Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

By D.J. Fezler
kpaka vs minnesota
Football

Purdue Gets Two Votes in Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Minnesota Drops From Rankings

By D.J. Fezler