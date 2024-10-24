Big Ten Daily (Oct. 24): Todd Blackledge Talks College Football Playoff Picture
We're getting closer and closer to the first unveiling of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 12-team format. The initial poll won't be released until Nov. 5, but don't be surprised if four Big Ten teams are in the mix.
Recently, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy spoke with NBC analyst Todd Blackledge about the Big Ten on his Always College Football podcast. Through the first eight weeks of the 2024 season, Blackledge believes that Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana are good enough to be in the Playoff picture.
“I think right now you look at Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State,” Blackledge said. “I think those three right now. Then I think Indiana, depending on (quarterback) Kurtis Rourke and what that situation is, I think those four teams are certainly very likely candidates to be considered for the College Football Playoff. Illinois might be a notch below that, but I think those four teams for sure are serious contenders.”
Indiana, Oregon and Penn State are all 7-0 entering Week 9. Ohio State's lone blemish is a 32-31 loss to the Ducks in Autzen Stadium.
The Hoosiers have been the biggest surprise this season, fielding a high-octane offense under first-year coach Curt Cignetti. This week, though, Indiana is faced with a significant challenge, playing Washington without Rourke, who suffered an injury in last week's win over Nebraska.
Illinois could also work its way into the Playoff discussion this weekend, as it travels to Eugene to play Oregon. Should the Fighting Illini pull off an upset, they would easily be a contender for the 12-team field.
There's still a lot of football left to be played, but right now, the Big Ten looks like a four-bid conference. We'll see how much things change before the first College Football Playoff rankings drop on Nov. 5.
